Prominent Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP, praises PM Modi

bjp flag,lok sabha (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 1:54 PM IST
Noted Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal joined the BJP here on Saturday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leaders at the party's headquarters, Paudwal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said she was happy to join the party led by him.

The famous playback singer, who was conferred the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, joined the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders, including national general secretary Arun Singh and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

