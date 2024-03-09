Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory for PM Modi's visit on March 11

Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory for PM Modi's visit on March 11

A senior traffic police officer said the prime minister will also hold a rally on the same day near the Antariksh Chowk here, due to which traffic congestion is expected in the area

"Antriksh Chowk Road will be closed for some time due to crowd in the rally. On the other hand, movement of heavy vehicles on Dwarka Expressway will be prohibited from 5 pm on Sunday, read the advisory (Photo: X/@narendraodi)
Press Trust of India Gurugram
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In view of the inauguration of Dwarka Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11, Gurugram Traffic Police has issued an advisory prohibiting heavy vehicles to ply on the road.

A senior traffic police officer said the prime minister will also hold a rally on the same day near the Antariksh Chowk here, due to which traffic congestion is expected in the area.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Therefore, it is advised that people going from Dwarka Clover Leaf towards IMT till 4 pm on March 11 use the Antariksh Chowk route only if it is absolutely necessary, he added.

"Antriksh Chowk Road will be closed for some time due to crowd in the rally. On the other hand, movement of heavy vehicles on Dwarka Expressway will be prohibited from 5 pm on Sunday, hence all heavy vehicle drivers should use KMP during this period," read the advisory issued on Saturday.

Also Read

Notice served to Gurugram cafe where five fell ill after consuming dry ice

PKL 2023: Haryana Steelers full players list, price and live stream details

PKL 2024 Final Highlights: Puneri Paltan beats Haryana, crowned champions

DLF to buy residual stakes in entities owning land in Gurugram for Rs 40 cr

Haryana 2023: Communal violence, end of Haryanvis quota in pvt sector

Cong expresses 'deep concern' over election commissioner Goel's resignation

NCP(SP) chief Pawar declares Supriya Sule as party candidate from Baramati

PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns weeks ahead of Lok Sabha polls

PM Modi hits out at TMC over corruption, dynasty politics at Siliguri rally

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiPoliceGurugramHaryanaBJPLok SabhaLok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story