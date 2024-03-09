NCP(SP) chief Pawar declares Supriya Sule as party candidate from Baramati

Sharad Pawar, who heads the NCP (SP), on Saturday declared MP Supriya Sule as their candidate from Maharashtra's Baramati Lok Sabha seat, amid speculation that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar could be fielded from there.

The octogenarian leader made the announcement during a rally organised by the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi in Bhor tehsil of Pune district. Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT), an MVA constituent, was also present at the event.

The Election Commission will announce the Lok Sabha poll schedule on March 14 or March 15, said Sharad Pawar. The EC has allotted man blowing turha (a traditional trumpet) symbol to his outfit.

The elections will decide the future of our country. Nobody was so anxious about the future of the country so far, but now a change is needed. Today, PM Modi is not paying any attention towards farmer suicides. Instead, he is focussing all his attention only on Gujarat, he said.

The NCP founder also accused the government of misusing its power.

PM Modi is giving us which guarantee? Neither black money was brought back nor any work is being done. Today, farmers are agitating but PM Modi is not paying any attention. Inflation and unemployment have become serious problems in our country.

If you think the situation should be in control, now is the time. When you go to cast your vote, press the tutari' (his party's symbol) button. Today, I declare Supriya Sule as our candidate for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, he said.

During his address, Sharad Pawar turned to Bhor MLA Sangram Thopte of Congress saying he would back the legislator. Sangram's father Anantrao Thopte, who represented Bhor in the assembly six times before a shock defeat in 1999, was known as one of Pawar's rivals within the Congress when the latter was with the grand old party.

Sangram Thopte, whatever work you will do for your tehsil, state or country, I'll always support you. We had different paths earlier but now that you are with us, I'll show you real development, he said. Congress is one of the partners in MVA.

On March 1, Sunetra Pawar had met Congress veteran Anantrao Thopte at his home in Bhor. Sangram Thopte, however, had denied that the meeting had any political significance.

There has been speculation that the Ajit Pawar-led NCP could field Sunetra Pawar from Baramati.