Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / INDIA alliance in electoral fray to create instability, says PM Modi

INDIA alliance in electoral fray to create instability, says PM Modi

Addressing an election rally, Modi said, June 4 is not far. Today, the whole country and the world knows that the Modi government is going to score a hat-trick

modi, narendra modi, Indian PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Barabanki (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 12:37 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday targeted the opposition INDIA bloc, saying they are in the fray to create instability while the BJP-NDA alliance is dedicated to national interest.

Asserting that his government is going to score a hat-trick, Modi said in the new government, he has to take many big decisions for the poor, youth, women and farmers, and for that he has come here to seek the blessings of the people of Barabanki and Mohanlalganj.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Addressing an election rally, Modi said, "June 4 is not far. Today, the whole country and the world knows that the Modi government is going to score a hat-trick".

"Today, on one side there is the BJP-NDA alliance dedicated to the national interest and on the other side, the INDI Alliance is in the field to create instability in the country. As the elections progress, these INDI alliance people have started collapsing like a pack of cards," Modi said.

Also Read

Lok Sabha election 2024: How much does it cost to hold elections in India?

Remembering India's first general election: Challenges, triumphs, and more

Campaigning ends for phase two of Lok Sabha elections in 89 seats

Lok Sabha elections: Kangana Ranaut's holdings show immovable asset skew

Nearly 67% voter turnout in first four phases of Lok Sabha elections: EC

LS polls: Billionaire candidate Jindal's assets, Mumbai votes in phase 5

PM Modi must explain why his govt scrapped Backward Region Grant Fund: Cong

LS polls: PM Modi does not want to pave way for next gen, says Uddhav

Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi to hold public rally in Maharashtra today

Lok Sabha polls LIVE: NDA government will score a hat-trick, says PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiLok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaBJPOppositionElection newsElection campaign

First Published: May 17 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story