Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi to hold public rally in Maharashtra today

With three days to go for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today hold a public rally in Mumbai on Friday.

The rally would be held at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

BJP workers have put up posters to welcome the Prime Minister,

Security has been increaased around Shivaji Park, the venue.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Shivaji Park.

Maharashtra Legislative Council leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule met the MNS Chief on Wednesday and invited him to the rally.

"PM Modi will be holding a rally on May 17 evening at Shivaji Park. I have invited Raj Thackeray to come to the rally. Raj Thackeray has supported PM Modi's Viksit Bharat mission. This has been accepted by the people of Maharashtra. We will benefit from Raj Thackeray's support for the Mahayuti in Maharashtra. I met him today (Wednesday) and invited him to the rally. In the coming days, Raj Thackeray will be supporting Mahayuti," Bawankule told reporters on Wednesday.

Raj Thackeray extended his party's unconditional support to the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP in April.

Mumbai Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory in Dadar's Shivaji Park to avoid vehicular congestion during the 'Jahir Sabha' event on May 17.

"In view of a 'Public meeting' (Jahir Sabha) organised at Shivaji Park, Dadar on 17th May evening, a large number of VVIPs and supporters are expected to attend it. To avoid traffic congestion on WEH & EEH traffic arrangements will be in place from 10 am to midnight on 17th May," police said in a post on X on Thursday.

Office of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a post on X on late Thursday evening, "Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP public meeting, Mumbai".

On Wednesday, PM Modi held a massive roadshow in Mumbai's Ghatkopar and addressed two public rallies at Kalyan in Thane district and Dindori.

Thousands of people gathered to greet the PM and cheer for the Bharatiya Janata Party. People enthusiastically chanted 'Modi Modi,' 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar.' The atmosphere was spectacular as supporters showered flower petals, creating a vibrant display of affection and support as the PM's convoy made its way through the city.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh.

The first four phases of the Lok Sabha elections have been concluded.

The next phase of voting will be held on May 20.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phase in a six-week marathon running from April 19- June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats.