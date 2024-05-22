Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / INDIA bloc doesn't have any leader who can become PM, claims Amit Shah

The BJP leader said the ongoing parliamentary elections are about choosing between leaders of dynastic politics or honest leader Narendra Modi who considers the country as his family

File image of Home Minister Amit Shah | (Photo: PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the "corrupt INDI alliance" and said the opposition bloc doesn't have any leader who can become Prime Minister.

While addressing a rally at Ghatal, Shah said the INDIA bloc leaders just want their dynasty to move ahead and "neither have any leaders to lead the country nor have any intention for the development of the nation."

Shah, while referring to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir said "PoK is part of India and we will take it".

"The INDI alliance doesn't have any leaders. The INDI alliance wants five PMs in five years. The INDI alliances neither have leaders nor have any intention for the development of the nation," he said.

The BJP leader said the ongoing parliamentary elections are about choosing between "leaders of dynastic politics or honest leader Narendra Modi" who considers the country as his family.

"Sharad Pawar wants his daughter to be the chief minister. Mamata Banerjee wants her nephew to succeed her as chief minister. Stalin (Tamil Nadu CM) wants to see his son succeed him. Sonia Gandhi wants Rahul Baba to become the Prime Minister of the country. On the other side, there is Narendra Modi Ji who considers the entire country as his family," he said.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for not supporting the demand of taking over PoK, Shah said, "Congress leaders say it should not be done as they have an atom bomb. But let me say this Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of India, was part of India, and we will take it.

First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

