LS polls: Congress questions delay in release of voter turnout data by EC

Unanswered questions about the missing EVMs are also very worrying, Pawan Khera added

Congress, Congress flag
File image | (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 1:57 PM IST
The Congress on Wednesday raised questions over the big difference between the real time voter turnout data and the final figures released by the Election Commission, and said voters are worried over the "strange goings-on" in the poll body.

Congress leader and head of media and publicity department of the party Pawan Khera said the difference is around 1.7 crore votes, and termed it as unprecedented.

"Voters are worried about the strange goings on in the Election Commission through the four phases of voting. First, the Election Commission takes 10-11 days to bring out the final figure of voting and then the difference between real time data and final figure turns out to be 1.7 crore votes. This is truly unprecedented," Khera said on X.

"Unanswered questions about the missing EVMs are also very worrying," he added.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "This difference of 1.07 crore overall translates into an increase of 28,000 in each LS seat. This is HUGE."

"The discrepancy is maximum in states where BJP is expected to lose seats heavily. What is happening?" Ramesh asked.

Other opposition parties have also raised questions over the delay in release of final voter turnout.

Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases and the results will be declared on June 4.

