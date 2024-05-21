INDIA bloc inching closer to victory with each poll phase: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of referring to the people of Delhi as "Pakistanis" and asserted that they are his family and should not be abused.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said with the completion of each phase of the Lok Sabha polls, it is becoming clearer that the Narendra Modi government is on its way out and the INDIA bloc is coming to power on June 4. He said the INDIA bloc will give a stable government to the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath addressed public meetings in South Delhi and East Delhi parliamentary constituencies respectively.

Kejriwal alleged the number of people who attended Amit Shah's rally was less than 500.

"He said the supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are Pakistanis. I want to ask him that the people of Delhi have formed the government by giving us 62 seats (and) 56 per cent vote share. Are the people of Delhi Pakistanis?



"The people of Punjab have formed the government by giving us 92 out of 117 seats. Are the people of Punjab Pakistanis? The people of Gujarat gave us 14 per cent votes. Are the people of Gujarat also Pakistanis? The people of Goa gave us love (and) trust. Are the people of Goa also Pakistanis?" Kejriwal questioned.

He also said the AAP's panch, sarpanch, municipal mayors and councillors were elected in many parts of the country in the panchayat and municipal elections.

"Are all the people of this country Pakistanis? What are you saying?" said the Delhi chief minister.

Kejriwal's reaction came in response to a statement made by Shah during his rally a day earlier while seeking votes for his party's candidate in the South Delhi constituency, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

"Kejriwal and Rahul (Gandhi) have no support in India. Their supporters are in Pakistan," the home minister had said.

The AAP national convener said, "The Prime Minister has chosen you as his successor. You have become so arrogant about this that you started abusing people (and) threatening them."



Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail till June 1, has been alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retire next year after turning 75 and will appoint Shah as the prime minister if the NDA comes to power for the third time.

"You have not even become the PM yet and you have become so arrogant. For your information, let me tell you that you are not becoming the PM because the people are not forming the BJP government on June 4. The BJP is leaving (losing).

"Control your ego a little and do not abuse the public. Your enmity is with me (so) you can abuse me. But if you abuse the people of the country, no one is going to tolerate it," said Kejriwal.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal is raising question over Union minister Amit Shah's rally.

"Thousands gathered to listen to the home minister. Kejriwal's character is to lie. We are just asking him to break his silence over the Swati Maliwal assault case. He should speak at least once for the honour of Maliwal who is a Rajya Sabha MP of his party," he said.

He alleged that Kejriwal receives political funding from the foreign forces that are inimical to the growth of India.



ALSO READ: EC bans BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay from campaigning for 24 hours

"He is joining hands with the powers against the country. The AAP can go to any extent to fulfil its selfish objectives," he alleged.

On Monday, Adityanath, who also addressed a public meeting, launched an attack on the ruling AAP and said it is immersed in corruption from top to bottom even as he accused them of turning Delhi into "hell".

Kejriwal also spoke about Adityanath.

"Yogi ji also abused me a lot in Delhi. I want to tell Yogi ji with full humility that Yogi ji, your real enemies are sitting in your party. What is the use of abusing me.

"Prime Minister ji and Amit Shah ji have made a complete plan to remove you from the chair in Uttar Pradesh. You should deal with them. Why are you abusing Kejriwal in vain," said the AAP supremo.

After coming out on interim bail, Kejriwal has also alleged that the UP chief minister will be removed from the post if the BJP retains power.

Kejriwal asserted that INDIA bloc is getting more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

"As the fifth phase of the elections got completed and the elections are progressing, it is becoming clear that on June 4 Modi government is losing and the INDIA alliance government is going to be formed.

"I am saying this based on the various surveys done and the findings of the surveys that are coming now clearly show that on June 4, the INDIA bloc is getting more than 300 seats on its own and the INDIA alliance is moving towards giving a clean and stable government to the country," he added.

Kejriwal said the INDIA bloc government is going to be formed on June 4.

"If we want to save India, we have to make INDIA bloc win. If we want to expand India, we have to make INDIA bloc win," he added.