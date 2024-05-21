INDIA bloc wants to loot, divide people on lines of religion: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday alleged that the INDI alliance is planning to loot the country by dividing the people on the basis of caste and religion.

Adityanath's statement came during a rally in Gaisdi where he was seeking votes for the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Shravasti constituency Saket Mishra and the party's nominee for by-elections in Gaisdi assembly seat Shailesh Kumar Singh Shailu.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The BJP is serving the public under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We do not practice discrimination and are working with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. At the same time, INDI alliance wants to loot the country by dividing the country's people on the basis of caste and religion, which we will not allow to happen," he said.

The chief minister added that people have come to know of INDIA bloc's intentions, hence they are saying together in one voice -- "Phir ek baar Modi sarkaar, ab ki baar, 400 paar".

The people are replying to them (INDIA bloc), saying they "will bring back those who have brought Ram," he added.

Adityanath also said that the members of Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress are "anti-Ram, anti-national and anti-poor".

"They are making malicious attempts to encroach on the rights of people in Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Backward Castes categories. We all need to be alert about the conspiracy being hatched by them," he added.

Sharpening his attack on the INDIA bloc, the chief minister said the opposition alliance was using all kinds of tricks to gain power.

"Their deeds are not hidden from the public. They are talking about conducting a survey of the property of our ancestors to remove poverty from the country. We have to remain alert as they will impose inheritance tax, which is similar to Jajiya imposed by Mugal emperor Aurengzjeb," he said.

"Not only this, they will distribute your property to Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh, Pakistan and other countries, but the BJP will not let them accomplish their goal. Aurangzeb's spirit has entered the Samajwadi Party and the Congress," Adityanath claimed.

Voting for Shravasti parliamentary seat and Gaisdi assembly by-election will be held simultaneously in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 25.