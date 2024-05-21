Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: BJP has won 310 seats after 5 phases of voting, says Shah

LS polls: BJP has won 310 seats after 5 phases of voting, says Shah

HM Shah also alleged that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leaving no stone unturned to "loot mineral resources" of the state

Amit Shah,Home Minister,Amit
Raebareli: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Raebareli, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Sambalpur (Odisha)
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 2:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Claiming that the BJP has bagged 310 seats after the completion of five phases of the Lok Sabha polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged the people of Odisha to free the state from babu-raj and allow the BJP to form government at the Centre and also in the state.

Addressing an election rally in Sambalpur where the BJP has fielded Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Shah said this time lotus, the party's symbol, will bloom in Odisha.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

After the fifth phase of polls, the BJP has already bagged 310 seats. We will secure 400 plus seats after the sixth and seventh rounds of polls,"

He also alleged that the state has been ruled by a "handful of officers" and this election will end the ongoing babu raj in the state.

Shah also accused the BJD government of insulting Odisha's pride, language, culture and tradition.

The BJD government wants to convert the Jagannath temple to a commercial centre. The mutts and temples have been destroyed and all four gates of the temple are yet to be opened for the public."

"Naveen babu has insulted the people of Odiaha by imposing 'officer raj' on them," Shah said

He also alleged that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leaving no stone unturned to "loot mineral resources" of the state.

Also Read

Uttar Pradesh BJP to hold meeting in Lucknow, discuss LS poll strategy

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Counting of votes begins for 199 seats

BJP not interested in Ram Temple, wanted communalisation: Digvijay Singh

Farmers protest is attempt to spread anarchy before LS polls: RSS

BJP won't win even 200 seats in LS polls as per RSS survey: Priyank Kharge

Who will be Narendra Modi's successor? Here is the Prime Minister's answer

PM Modi indulges in Hindu-Muslim rhetoric, should quit public life: Kharge

EC responsible for slow voting in Maha, poll body helping BJP, alleges Raut

PM promised change in Bihar, only change has been Nitish's alliances: Cong

Nation cannot move forward with INDIA bloc's sins, alleges PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahElection Commission of IndiaNaveen PatnaikLok SabhaLok Sabha elections

First Published: May 21 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story