Is this mother of democracy?: Rahul Gandhi asks Centre over X's statement

Reacting to the post shared by 'X' earlier this morning, Gandhi said, "If the farmers ask for Minimum Support Price (MSP), shoot them - this is the Mother of Democracy? When the youth ask for appointments, then refuse to even listen to them - this is the Mother of Democracy? If the former governor tells the truth, then send CBI to his house - this is the Mother of Democracy? Freeze the bank account of the most prominent opposition party – is this the Mother of Democracy? Section 144, internet ban, sharp wires, tear gas shells – this is the Mother of Democracy?"



किसान MSP मांगें, तो उन्हें गोली मारो - ये है मदर ऑफ डेमोक्रेसी?



जवान नियुक्ति मांगें, तो उनकी बातें तक सुनने से इनकार कर दो - ये है मदर ऑफ डेमोक्रेसी?



पूर्व गवर्नर सच बोलें, तो उनके घर CBI भेज दो - ये है मदर ऑफ डेमोक्रेसी?



सबसे प्रमुख विपक्षी दल का बैंक अकाउंट फ्रिज़ कर दो-… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 22, 2024 He alleged that the Centre is focused on suppressing "every voice of truth" and questioned if India still remains the mother of democracy.

"Modi ji, the public knows that you have murdered democracy and the public will answer!," the former Congress president further wrote, referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi's remarks were in solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest and other issues on which the Opposition has been cornering the Centre.

About 200 farm bodies are protesting on Delhi borders as they demand to enter the national capital to press the Centre for their 12 demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP. The protests have led to massive face-off between the farmers and the police and resulted in the death of one farmer on Wednesday.