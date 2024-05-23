Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / JMM-led coalition tarnished J'khand's image due to corruption, alleges Teli

JMM-led coalition tarnished J'khand's image due to corruption, alleges Teli

Teli also claimed that the Jharkhand government has no achievements to show during its tenure except loot of mineral in connivance with senior officials

Rameswar Teli
Photo: X@Rameswar_Teli
Press Trust of India Jamshedpur
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 10:49 AM IST
The JMM-led ruling coalition in Jharkhand has tarnished the state's image due to its record in corruption, Union minister Rameswar Teli has alleged.

Teli also claimed that the Jharkhand government has no achievements to show during its tenure except loot of mineral in connivance with senior officials.

The JMM-Congress-RJD combine has tarnished the image of the state, setting a record in corruption, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a release.

Criticising the INDIA bloc, Teli said opposition parties are making big announcements and promises in the wake of the Narendra Modi government's action against leaders involved in corruption.

The efficient leadership of Modi, his policies and achievements will lead the BJP to win all the 14 parliamentary seats in Jharkhand, he asserted.

The minister also said that the Centre was not getting support from state governments over its proposal to bring petrol and diesel under the purview of GST.

PM Modi wishes to bring petroleum products under GST to maintain uniformity in prices of petrol and diesel, Teli said.

Topics :JharkhandJharkhand Mukti MorchacorruptionBJP

First Published: May 23 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

