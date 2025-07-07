Monday, July 07, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dabur shares gain 4% as urban volume growth picks up with demand uptick

Dabur shares gain 4% as urban volume growth picks up with demand uptick

Dabur shares rose 4% on Monday, even as its consolidated revenue is expected to grow in low-single digits due to a decline in beverage sales

Dabur

Dabur share prices gain 4%

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Dabur rose nearly 4 per cent after it witnessed a sequential recovery in demand, with an uptick in urban volume growth. 
 
The company's stock rose as much as 3.89 per cent during the day to ₹514.3 per share, the steepest intraday gain since January 30 this year. The stock trimmed some gains to trade 3.6 per cent higher at ₹513,3 apiece, compared to a 0.10 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:18 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third day on Monday and currently trade at 15 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 1.5 per cent this year, compared to a 7.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Dabur has a total market capitalisation of ₹91,070.12 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Dabur Q1 business update

The Indian FMCG sector witnessed a sequential recovery in demand with an uptick in volume growth, particularly in urban markets, Dabur said in an exchange filing. It added that its Home and Personal Care (HPC) division is expected to perform well, driven by the oral, home and skin care categories.
 
Key brands such as Dabur Red Toothpaste, Odonil, Odomos, and Gulabari are expected to post strong growth coupled with market share gains, it said. "Within healthcare, our brands such as Dabur Honey, Hajmola, Dabur Honitus, and Dabur Health Juices are expected to post robust double-digit growth."

Also Read

Dabur India

Dabur India sees Q1 profit growth hit by unseasonal rains, shorter summer

delhi, high court, delhi high court, delhi HC, HC,

HC restrains Patanjali from airing ads criticising Dabur Chyawanprash

Dabur

Dabur to drop underperforming tea, diapers; focus on Qcommerce for growth

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Stocks to Watch, May 8: Britannia, Coal India, Dabur, Voltas, RIL, L&T, PNB

Dabur

Dabur Q4 result: Net profit falls 8% to ₹320 crore, dividend announced

 
However, the company's consolidated revenue is expected to grow in low-single digits due to a decline in beverage sales, it said. Consolidated operating profit growth is expected to marginally lag revenue growth. Dabur's beverage portfolio was impacted during the quarter due to unseasonal rains and a short summer.  
 
International business is expected to post double-digit constant currency growth, led by key markets like the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Turkey, Bangladesh and the US Namaste business.
 
"The fundamentals of the business remain strong, and we are continuing to invest behind our brands, expand our distribution reach, build a strong back end and capture efficiencies to deliver good growth in revenue and profitability for the year."

Dabur Q4 results

Dabur reported its consolidated net profit of ₹320.13 crore for Q4FY25, marking an 8.31 per cent drop on a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis. The company posted revenue from operations at ₹2,830.14 crore, marginally higher than ₹2,814.64 crore recorded during the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.
   

More From This Section

Premiumfootwear, shoe

Metro Brands tightens its laces for another quarter of strong growth

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; IT, defence stocks fall; FMCG rise

share market stock market trading

Silky Overseas lists at 6% premium on NSE SME, misses GMP estimates

initial public offering, IPO

Crizac IPO subscribed 60x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee slips on Trump's additional 10% Brics tariff; opens lower at 85.57/$

Topics : Dabur Buzzing stocks Markets FMCG companies FMCG stocks Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon