Monday, July 07, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / GCPL shares soar 6% on strong Q1 growth update; best session in 4 months

GCPL shares soar 6% on strong Q1 growth update; best session in 4 months

Godrej Consumer Products shares rose 6% on Monday as it expects to deliver high-single-digit value growth in June quarter

Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer Products (Photo: marketfeed)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) surged nearly 6 per cent on Monday as they expect to deliver a strong quarterly performance in the first three months of the current financial year. 
 
The consumer giant's stock rose as much as 5.96 per cent during the day to ₹1,264 per share, the steepest intraday gain since February 1 this year. The stock trimmed some gains to trade 4.8 per cent higher at ₹1,251 apiece, compared to a 0.08 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:37 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second day on Monday and currently trade at 28 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 15.7 per cent this year, compared to a 7.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Godrej Consumer Products has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.28 trillion.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Godrej Consumer Q1 business update

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major is likely to deliver high-single-digit value growth on the back of mid-single-digit Underlying Volume Growth (UVG), according to an exchange filing. Volume growth has been strongly competitive and is sequentially improving, it said. 
 
At a consolidated level, the company expect double-digit rupee revenue growth on the back of high-single-digit UVG. The Home Care segment has continued on a broad-based and strong growth trajectory, and is likely to deliver double-digit value growth. 

Also Read

Stock market

Shipping Corporation shares rise 5% in trade; here's what's boosting rally

Small savings, rate cuts

8 stocks to turn ex-dividend, 1 stock to go ex-bonus: Do you own them?

share market stock market trading

Stocks to buy today: CCL Products, Marksans Pharma; check target, stop-loss

broker, stock market

Microcap stocks soars 15% today; zooms 140% from February low

market, stock trading, trading

Smallcap media stock soars 54% in 6 days; Ranbir Kapoor to acquire shares

 
In contrast, the Personal Care segment is expected to see low single-digit value growth, impacted by softness in soaps. Excluding soaps, the standalone business is expected to post a very strong performance this quarter, led by double-digit UVG.
 
As guided earlier, the consumer giant expects the performance to improve sequentially in FY26. "We believe for FY26, we are on track to deliver mid-high-single digit UVG for Standalone business, high-single digit consolidated rupee revenue growth and double-digit consolidated Ebitda growth for the full year."
 
Indonesian businesses faced a significant increase in competitive pricing action across all major categories, it noted, resulting in in flattish UVG. However, GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East) business is likely to deliver strong double-digit value growth and UVG for the second consecutive quarter, it added. 

Godrej Consumer Q4 results

The FMCG major reported a consolidated net profit of ₹411.9 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025, helped by a volume growth in the domestic market. Total revenue from operations was at ₹3,597.95 crore during the quarter under review. 

About Godrej Consumer Products 

Godrej Consumer Products is among the leading Indian consumer goods companies, part of the Godrej Group. The company manufactures a diverse range of products, including personal care, home care, and hair care, with popular brands like Cinthol, Godrej No. 1, and Godrej Expert. 
 
GCPL is particularly known for its soaps, shampoos, deodorants, and skin care products, which are widely used across India and other countries.
     

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty dip in volatile session; IT, defence stocks fall; FMCG rise

initial public offering, IPO

Crizac IPO subscribed 60x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee slips on Trump's additional 10% Brics tariff; opens lower at 85.57/$

stocks, markets, mutual fund

Stocks to buy: Axis Bk, NTPC among high conviction picks by Incred Equities

ipo market listing share market

Travel Food Services IPO opens for subscription; GMP up 3%; should you bid?

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Q1 results Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex NiftyFMCG index Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon