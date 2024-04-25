Kharge writes to PM Modi, seeks time to explain Congress manifesto

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a meeting to discuss the Opposition party's election manifesto.

Kharge said the 'Nyay Patra', as the manifesto is called, aims to provide justice to the youth, women, farmers, workers and marginalised people of various castes and communities.

“You are being misinformed by your advisors about things that are not even written in our manifesto. I would be more than happy to meet you in person to explain our 'Nyay Patra' so that, as Prime Minister of the country, you don't make any statements that are false,” said Kharge.

“It has become your habit to seize on a few words taken out of context, creating communal divide,” he said.

Referring to PM Modi's recent speeches at election rallies, Kharge stated that he is "neither shocked nor surprised by the language used by the Prime Minister."

"It was expected that you and other leaders from your party would start speaking in this manner after you saw the dismal performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] in the first phase of the elections," said Kharge.

"The Congress has been talking about the deprived poor and their rights [‘nyay’]. We are aware that you and your government do not have any concern for the poor and dispossessed," he said.

Kharge further accused PM Modi of benefiting corporations at the expense of the salaried class and burdening the poor with GST on essential goods while giving rebates to corporations.

Criticising the Prime Minister, Kharge said: "Your 'suit-boot ki sarkar' works for the corporations whose taxes you reduced while the salaried class pays higher taxes. The poor pay GST even on food and salt and the rich corporate claim GST refunds. That is why, when we talk of inequality between the rich and the poor, you are purposely equating it with Hindu and Muslim."

"Our manifesto is for the people of India – whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain or Buddhist. I think you have still not forgotten your pre-Independence allies, the Muslim League and colonial masters," he said.

PM Modi has called the Congress manifesto an “imprint of Muslim League” and alleged that the party plans to “redistribute assets”.