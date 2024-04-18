Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LDF to lodge complaint with EC over EVM wrongly recording votes for BJP

LDF to lodge complaint with EC over EVM wrongly recording votes for BJP

CPI(M) leader M V Balakrishnan is contesting against Congress leader and current Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan and BJP's M L Ashwini in the constituency for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls

A polling official checks Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) kept inside a strong room ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kasaragod (Kerala)
Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
The CPI(M)-led LDF said on Thursday that it would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission over a few voting machines allegedly having recorded votes wrongly in favour of the BJP candidate during a mock poll conducted in Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency.

Talking to PTI, senior CPI(M) leader K P Satheesh Chandran alleged that there were instances where two or three voting machines exhibited such errors during the mock poll on Wednesday, and a complaint will be filed before the EC.

CPI(M) leader M V Balakrishnan is contesting against Congress leader and current Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan and BJP's M L Ashwini in the constituency for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

