Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Polling underway in 96 Lok Sabha constituencies, 203 Assembly seats today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today morning expressed hope that people will exercise their franchise in large numbers to strengthen democracy while Home Minister Amit Shah asked voters including those in Jammu and Kashmir to reach polling booths in record numbers as polling began for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "In today's 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 States and UTs are going to the polls. I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let's all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!"

A total of Ninety-six Lok Sabha (LS) seats spread across 10 states and Union Territories will caste votes in the Phase-IV of the elections on Monday. The states going to polls also include Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, where the Congress has urged the electorate to press the NOTA (none of the above) button after its candidate, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdrew his nomination and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Andhra Pradesh, voters will cast their votes to elect representatives for all 25 of Lok Sabha and 175 of its Assembly seats. Polling will also be held on 28 of Odisha’s 146 Assembly seats and four of its 21 Lok Sabha seats. Other than MP and Andhra Pradesh, all the 17 of Telangana’s LS seats will vote, in addition to polling in Bihar (5), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Maharashtra (11), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (8), and Srinagar (one) in Jammu and Kashmir.