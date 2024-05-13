Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Polling underway in 96 Lok Sabha constituencies, 203 Assembly seats today
Lok Sabha elections live: Voting is underway in 96 LS seats across 10 states. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha also have their assembly polls scheduled today
BS Web Team New Delhi
A total of Ninety-six Lok Sabha (LS) seats spread across 10 states and Union Territories will caste votes in the Phase-IV of the elections on Monday. The states going to polls also include Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, where the Congress has urged the electorate to press the NOTA (none of the above) button after its candidate, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdrew his nomination and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In Andhra Pradesh, voters will cast their votes to elect representatives for all 25 of Lok Sabha and 175 of its Assembly seats. Polling will also be held on 28 of Odisha’s 146 Assembly seats and four of its 21 Lok Sabha seats. Other than MP and Andhra Pradesh, all the 17 of Telangana’s LS seats will vote, in addition to polling in Bihar (5), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Maharashtra (11), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (8), and Srinagar (one) in Jammu and Kashmir.
In Andhra Pradesh, voters will cast their votes to elect representatives for all 25 of Lok Sabha and 175 of its Assembly seats. Polling will also be held on 28 of Odisha’s 146 Assembly seats and four of its 21 Lok Sabha seats. Other than MP and Andhra Pradesh, all the 17 of Telangana’s LS seats will vote, in addition to polling in Bihar (5), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Maharashtra (11), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (8), and Srinagar (one) in Jammu and Kashmir.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today morning expressed hope that people will exercise their franchise in large numbers to strengthen democracy while Home Minister Amit Shah asked voters including those in Jammu and Kashmir to reach polling booths in record numbers as polling began for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "In today's 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 States and UTs are going to the polls. I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let's all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!"
8:17 AM
Lok Sabha polls 2024: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu among early voters
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with their respective family members, were among the early voters in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Chandrababu Naidu and his wife exercised their franchise in Amaravati while Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his vote at Bhakarapuram in Pulivendula constituency of Kadapa district on Monday.
8:03 AM
LS polls 2024: AIMIM Chief Owaisi cast his vote in Hyderabad, Telangana
AIMIM chief and candidate from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi showed his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad.
7:54 AM
LS Polls 2024: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his vote
Andhra Pradesh CM and president of YSRCP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his vote in Kadapa. In Andhra Pradesh, voters will cast their votes to elect representatives for all 25 of Lok Sabha and 175 of its Assembly seats.
7:49 AM
LS polls: Voters in J&K queue at polling booths to exercise their right to vote
7:41 AM
Former VP Venkaiah Naidu, his wife cast their votes in Telangana
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu showed the indelible ink mark on their fingers after casting their vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.
7:33 AM
Polling underway for 25 Lok Sabha, 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh
Polling for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh has started with voters heading towards the polling booths to exercise their franchise.
7:30 AM
Polling begins for 8 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh
Voters have started turning up to polling booths to caste votes for eight Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh in the fourth and last phase of general elections in the state, PTI reported.
7:23 AM
LS elections: Polling in 52% or 283 seats completed until phase-III
Polling is over on 283, or 52 per cent, seats until Phase-III and will conclude on 379, or 70 per cent, of the 543 seats by Monday evening.
7:21 AM
PM Modi hasn't said anything about retiring after turning 75, says CM Kejriwal
Speaking to his supporters after his release from the jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said PM Modi has not said anything about retiring from politics after turning 75 and alleged that opposition leaders are being sent to jail under the idea of 'one leader, one nation'. Kejriwal had on Saturday said that Modi will retire from politics in accordance with the rules made by him on attaining 75 years of age in September 2025.
7:20 AM
Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Polling underway in 96 Lok Sabha, 203 Assembly seats today
A total of Ninety-six Lok Sabha (LS) seat spread across 10 states and Union Territories will caste votes in the Phase-IV of the elections on Monday. The states going to polls also include Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, where the Congress has urged the electorate to press the NOTA (none of the above) button after its candidate, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdrew his nomination and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Andhra Pradesh, voters will cast their votes to elect representatives for all 25 of Lok Sabha and 175 of its Assembly seats. Polling will also be held on 28 of Odisha’s 146 Assembly seats and four of its 21 Lok Sabha seats. Other than MP and Andhra Pradesh, all the 17 of Telangana’s LS seats will vote, in addition to polling in Bihar (5), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Maharashtra (11), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (8), and Srinagar (one) in Jammu and Kashmir.
Topics : Election Commission of India Naveen Patnaik Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government Odisha assembly elections BJP Akhilesh Yadav Indian National Congress
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 13 2024 | 7:19 AM IST