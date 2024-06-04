This is a victory of democracy, of faith in Constitution: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, said people have affirmed their faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).



In his address after the poll verdict, he said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections results were a victory of the people, democracy and faith in the country's Constitution.



"We are very grateful to the people. The people of the country have reaffirmed their faith in the BJP and the NDA. Today's victory is the victory of the world's biggest democracy, a victory of faith in the country's Constitution, a victory of the 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' mantra, and a victory of 1.4 billion Indians," Modi said addressing a gathering of party workers at the BJP headquarters.



"After 1962, for the first time a government has won the mandate for a third consecutive term," he said.





PM Modi, who started his victory speech with 'Jai Jagannath', thanked the people of Odisha for giving a clear mandate to the BJP to form its government for the first time in the state. He said that the Congress party was wiped out in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh. "The NDA has also swept the states - Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh - where Assembly elections were held. The Congress has been wiped out in these states. The BJP for the first time will form the government in Odisha. It has also performed exceptionally in Lok Sabha polls in Odisha," said PM Modi at BJP headquarters in Delhi.

It's a victory of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas': PM Modi

In his victory speech, PM Modi listed his government's achievements in the last 10 years. "In the last 10 years, the country made a lot of important decisions. We ran the world's biggest welfare policies. Twelve crore people got tap water connections for the first time 70 years after Independence. Four crore people got pucca houses, 800 million beneficiaries got free ration, crores got free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, Article 370 was removed, and GST, IPC, and banking reforms were brought in," he said.

Modi assured the voters that the government will be committed to their development.

He added,"The NDA government will work together with all state governments. We don't have time to stop. After six decades, voters have scripted history. The NDA got a chance to serve the country for the third time."

PM congratulated Election Commission's efforts behind polls





Modi also thanked the Election Commission of India (ECI) for conducting the world's largest election with great efficiency. He lauded the efforts of the ECI in conducting this mammoth electoral exercise. "I congratulate the EC for holding the world's largest election. Nearly 1 billion voters, 11 lakh polling stations, 15 million poll workers, and 5,500,000 EVMs were used. Everyone did their job in this intense heat. Every Indian is proud of the country's election process and its credibility. I tell the influencers and opinion makers that in India's democracy, this is the efficiency of the election process," he said.

He also mentioned about the victory of the BJP candidate in Kerala. He added that NDA has performed very well in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu and in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.Taking a dig at the INDIA block, Modi said, "The opposition together could not win even seats that BJP won on its own."