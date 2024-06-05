Lok Sabha elections 2024: Which candidates won by the lowest margins?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is returning to power for a third term at the Centre as its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has surpassed the majority mark of 272 and won 292 seats.

The BJP, aiming for a third consecutive term and its third straight single-party majority, won 240 seats. This placed the saffron party ahead of the Congress, the main Opposition party, which secured 99 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Some seats witnessed huge margins of victory, and in many places, the candidates lost and won by very small margins. Check out the list of candidates who managed to win at the lowest margins in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Ravindra Dattaram Waikar (Maharashtra)





In Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Dattaram Waikar won the Mumbai North West constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the slimmest margin. He secured victory by just 48 votes, defeating the Shiv Sena UBT candidate Amol Gajanan Kirtikar. Waikar got 452,644 votes, while Kirtikar received 452,596 votes from this constituency.

Adoor Prakash (Kerala)

In Kerala, Congress candidate Adoor Prakash won the Attingal constituency by a vote margin of 684. Prakash won with 328,051 votes, while Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate V Joy got 327,367 votes.

Ajendra Singh Lodhi (Uttar Pradesh)

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Ajendra Lodhi won the Hamirpur seat by a margin of 2,629 votes. Lodhi won 490,683 votes, while Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel secured 488,054 votes.

Ramashankar Rajbhar (Uttar Pradesh)

Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Ramashankar Rajbhar won the Salempur seat by a margin of 3,573 votes.

Rajbhar won 405,472 votes, while BJP candidate Ravindra Kushawaha got 401,899 votes.

Bajrang Manohar Sonwane (Maharashtra)

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Bajrang Manohar Sonwane won the Beed constituency in Maharashtra by a vote margin of 6,553. Sonwane won 683,950 votes, while BJP candidate Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde received 677,397 votes.