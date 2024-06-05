Lok Sabha elections 2024: Which candidates won by the biggest margins?

As the results of the much-awaited 2024 Lok Sabha elections were declared on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is returning to power for a third term at the Centre as its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has surpassed the majority mark of 272 and won 292 seats.

The Opposition INDIA bloc came very close to the NDA by winning 234 seats. The others took 17 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, which took place in seven phases between April 19, 2024 and June 1, 2024.





As the electoral picture became clearer by Tuesday evening, five candidates, including four from the BJP and one from Congress, broke all previous records for the highest victory margin in a Lok Sabha election.

Here is a list of the biggest winners in 2024 Lok Sabha elections:

Shankar Lalwani (Bharatiya Janata Party)

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Indore Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh retained the seat, winning by a margin of 1.172 million votes. Trailing behind him was the Bahujan Samaj Party’s candidate Sanjay Solanki.

Rakibul Hussain (Congress)

Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain won Assam’s Dhubri constituency by a margin of 1.012 million votes. Trailing behind him was All India United Democratic Front candidate Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP)

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was nominated from Vidisha, secured a lead by a vote margin of 821,000.

The president of the BJP's state unit in Gujarat, a stronghold for the party, CR Patil achieved a win with a margin of 773,000 votes in the Navsari constituency, where he has now been elected as a four-term MP.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Patil registered the highest victory margin in the elections. He defeated his nearest Congress rival DB Patil by a record 6,89,000 votes.

Amit Shah (BJP)

Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah and sitting MP from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Amit Shah secured victory with a lead of 744,000 votes. Trailing behind him was Congress candidate Sonal Ramanbhai Patel.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shah won the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 5,57,000 votes, surpassing LK Advani’s record of 4,83,000 votes. Shah defeated Congress candidate Chavda Chatursinh Javanji in the Gandhinagar seat, one of the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat.



Candidates who won by over 500,000 votes

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia won from Madhya Pradesh's Guna by a margin of over 540,000 votes. Other such names include BJP’s candidate Rajpalsingh Jadav from Panchmahal (509,000) and Hemang Joshi from Vadodara (582,000 lakh), and its nominees from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal Alok Sharma (501,000), and Sudheer Gupta from Mandsaur (5,00,000).

The saffron party’s Mahesh Sharma won from Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar by 559,000 votes, while its candidate from Raipur in Chattisgarh, Brijmohan Agarwal secured a margin of 575,000.

