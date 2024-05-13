Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi today, to file nomination on Tuesday

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi today, to file nomination on Tuesday

Before he files his nomination on Tuesday, Modi will also take a dip in the Ganga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a six-kilometre-long roadshow in Varanasi on Monday evening, a day before he files his nomination from the Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Before he files his nomination on Tuesday, Modi will also take a dip in the Ganga, sources in the BJP said.

The prime minister is seeking a third consecutive term from the seat that will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the general elections

More than 5,000 'matrashaktis' (women) will walk in the roadshow, the sources said and added that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ministers and legislators will also participate in the event.

The roadshow will be held from Malviya Chauraha in Lanka to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, they said. It will pass through Sant Ravidas Gate, Assi, Shivala, Sonarpura, Jangambadi, Godaulia.

The sources said that Modi will be staying the night at the BLW guesthouse.

He will reach the guesthouse from Vishwanath Dham and his convoy is expected to pass through Maidagin Chauraha, Kabirchaura, Lahurabir, Teliabagh Tiraha, Chowkaghat Chauraha, Lakdi Mandi, Cantt Overbridge, Lahartara Chauraha, Manduwadih Chauraha and Kakarmatta Overbridge areas.

BJP office bearers also said people from different communities, including Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Maheshwari, Marwari, Tamil and Punjabi, will welcome Modi at 100 points in 11 zones during the roadshow.

The prime minister will be welcomed with the blowing of conches and beats of 'dhols' and 'damrus'.

Prime Minister Modi will also go to seek the blessings from Baba Vishwanath, they said. Cutouts of famous people of Kashi will also be installed along the route of the roadshow.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

