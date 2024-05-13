Business Standard
Delhi HC dismisses plea on direction to ECI to take action against PM Modi

Justice Sachin Datta said the plea was misconceived and devoid of merits and the ECI can take an independent view

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Election Commission of India to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly delivering communally divisive speeches during Lok Sabha poll campaigning in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
Justice Sachin Datta said the plea was misconceived and devoid of merits and the ECI can take an independent view on the complaint of the petitioner in accordance with law.
The court also referred to its earlier order passed in a plea pertaining to a speech given by the prime minister allegedly seeking votes in the name of religion and deities and went on to say that making any presupposition is unjustified.
The counsel for the ECI submitted that it has issued a detailed advisory to all political parties. It said that appropriate action shall be taken if necessary on the reply.
The petitioner's counsel said the ECI cannot have different standards for taking action against different politicians.
The plea alleged that no action has been taken against Prime Minister Modi and others from the BJP for their alleged hate speeches, despite complaints made to the ECI.

