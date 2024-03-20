LIVE: BJD begins picking candidates amid lull in tie-up talks with BJP

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has begun the process of selecting candidates for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, as the process for a pre-poll alliance with the BJP is in limbo. A BJP delegation from Odisha has been camping at the national capital holding meetings with central leaders over seat sharing with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the past two days. Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik also asked his party leaders to pay all attention to their constituencies instead of lobbying for tickets, a party insider said. We will start selecting our candidates without waiting for the BJP's decision (on alliance). We will see what will happen later, a senior BJD leader said. Elections to the Lok Sabha and the assembly in the state will be conducted in four phases on May 13, 20 25 and June 1. The BJD has directed the leaders to inform the party authorities of their day-to-day activities in constituencies daily. For this purpose, Patnaik has opened two monitoring cells, one at his residence Naveen Niwas' and another at Sankha Bhawan', the state party headquarters, to keep a tab on the activities of the leaders in their constituencies.



The Congress will highlight the failures of the seven BJP MPs in Delhi during their tenures, the party's Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said on Tuesday. The BJP, however, hit back at Lovely and claimed the Centre and the party's outgoing MPs contributed immensely to Delhi's development. Lovely said at a press conference earlier in the day, "We will go to every Lok Sabha constituency and highlight the failures of the respective BJP MP in the past 10 years." The Congress is also likely to release a "charge sheet" against the BJP MPs next week, he added. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rural development scheme, the MPs were expected to adopt 56 villages but only 12 were adopted, Lovely alleged.

"The Congress, during its 'Pratigya' rally held at every assembly constituency under the 'Hissab Do, Jawab Do' campaign, demanded that the BJP MPs provide a list of works executed by them using their MPLAD funds," he said.