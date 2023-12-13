Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha elections: Will Modi govt return to power in 2024? Fitch answers

Lok Sabha elections: Will Modi govt return to power in 2024? Fitch answers

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The agency said that the size of the majority in the next Indian Parliament could influence the ambitiousness of the administration's reform agenda

Photo: PTI
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 5:59 PM IST
General elections 2024: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will most likely come back to power in the 2024 general elections, stated Fitch Ratings, an American credit rating agency.

The agency said that the BJP government had come to power in 2014, and again came back with a thumping majority in 2019 general elections. The party will again come back to power for the third time in 2024, Fitch Ratings stated.

It further said, "There is likelihood of policy continuity to be maintained in India as the incumbent administration is "most likely" to retain power in the general elections due in April-May."

However, the size of the majority in the next Indian Parliament could influence the ambitiousness of the administration's reform agenda, it said.

In a statement, the agency said, "We believe it most likely that incumbent administrations will retain power in India (BBB-/stable) and Bangladesh (BB-/negative), during their general elections in April-May and January, respectively, pointing to the likelihood of broad policy continuity."

The agency said that almost half of its rated portfolio in the Asian region will hold legislative or presidential elections in 2024. "We expect continuity to be the main theme of the elections among the rated Asian sovereigns due in 2024," it said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

