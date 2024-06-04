Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Amethi, Smriti Irani trails Congress worker Kishori Lal

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Minister of Women and Child Development and Minister of Minority Affairs in the second Narendra Modi government is trailing from Amethi behind Congress worker Kishori Lal.

Earlier, BJP leader Dinesh Pratap Singh said that the Congress party has given the ticket to a "peon" from Amethi.

"Does Rahul Gandhi really want to win Amethi and Raebareli? If he did, why would he give a Lok Sabha ticket to his peon from Amethi?" he said. '

What do early trends indicate about Amethi Lok Sabha constituency?

According to the Election Commission's website, Kishori Lal, a Gandhi family loyalist, is leading with a margin of 24,500 votes, as of 11 am. He is followed by Irani and Bahujan Samaj Party's Nanhe Singh Chauhan.

Exit polls had predicted a close fight in Amethi. In 2019, Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi from the seat, considered to be one of the strongholds of the grand old party.

In Uttar Pradesh, there is a close battle going on between the National Democratic Alliance and the INDI Alliance.

According to ECI, out of 80 seats, the BJP is leading on 35 seats and the Samajwadi Party on 34. The Congress party is leading on eight seats followed by two seats of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Another key seat considered a stronghold of the Gandhi family, Rae Bareli is also being led by the Congress Party. Rahul Gandhi is leading with 40,149 votes in the seat. Gandhi is also leading from Wayanad with a margin of over 98,000 seats. Between 2019 and 2024, Gandhi was a member of Parliament from Wayanad.

BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh is trailing followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party's Thakur Prasad Yadav.

Lok Sabha election results 2024: What do the trends indicate?

According to early trends, the NDA is leading on 292 seats followed by INDI Alliance on 224 seats. Other parties are leading on 28 seats.