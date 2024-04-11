Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP gaining ground in Tamil Nadu under K Annamalai

Often considered a fringe player in Tamil Nadu's electoral arena dominated by the Dravidian heavyweights, a resurgent BJP in Tamil Nadu has seen it's stock rising much beyond its expectations this time, thanks to an assertive and aggressive K Annamalai who is steering the party.

The BJP has made no bones about its intentions to make good electoral inroads in the Dravidian heartland and is hopeful of turning the positive wave into votes for the April 19 general election.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It is heading a non-DMK, non-AIADMK bloc and is contesting directly from 19 seats, including Coimbatore from where Annamalai has been fielded.

Much of the party's newfound confidence stems from Annamalai's "En Mann, En Makkal" (My Land, My People) padayatra, a crucial political journey that made many heads turn towards the Tamil Nadu BJP and the former IPS officer. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the culmination of the nearly seven month-long yatra.

Though how much of the frenzied crowd that swarmed the rallies would translate into votes for the saffron party remains to be seen, the padayatra ended up projecting Annamalai as a tall leader battling against corruption and dynastic politics, which was the very purpose of the foot march.

He repeatedly targeted the DMK over corruption and irregularities, such as in the state-run milk cooperative Aavin. He released what he termed as "DMK files," alleging graft by senior leaders, accusationss which were dismissed by the ruling party.

However, these episodes made him people take note of Annamalai. Political observers feel his vehement criticism of the ruling party on many public issues, his assertive and aggressive nature, and cordial approach to the people have endeared him to more people, especially the ones looking at an alternative to the DMK and AIADMK.

Unlike the AIADMK or the DMK, which alternately come to power in the state banking on their iconic leaders, the BJP lacks traditional vote banks either from the minorities, fishers, women or other sections.

So, the party is left with hardly any option but to raise issues of corruption and dynastic politics in Tamil Nadu. And most invariably, the BJP invokes the names of its central leaders in the state where the people identify themselves with sons of the soil - in other words regional identity.

Throughout its electoral history in the state, the BJP had gained only when it aligned with either of the Dravidian majors which have regional identity, a senior AIADMK leader said.

Claiming aligning with political parties at the time of elections was a decision of the party high command, BJP state vice president M Chakravarthy says his party expanded and made inroads into new areas after Annamalai took over as president.

"Not only youngsters but also all those in varying age groups are supporting us and want the corrupt (DMK) government dislodged," he said. More than the Vel yatra of former president L Murugan in 2021, Annamalai's En Mann, En Makkal padayatra has made the BJP's stock go up, he asserts.

According to Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MLC and BJP's national co-incharge of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, public support to the party has been increasing on a massive scale and the Wednesday rally at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an indication.

"The overwhelming response reflects Tamil Nadu's optimism for a developed India under the leadership of our dynamic and visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. Bharat is committed to elect the Modi government again with the spirit of "Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar, Is Baar 400 Paar," he said, alluding to Modi's assertion of the saffron party crossing the 400-seat mark in this election.

On the padayatra that virtually catapulted him to a star status, something no BJP leader in the state has enjoyed so far, Annamlai terms the initiative as "important."



"The En Mann, En Makkal padayatra was an important journey for the BJP in Tamil Nadu. We are contesting from 23 seats in the state - 19 on our own and 4 of our allies are contesting on the Lotus symbol," he said.

In Coimbatore, he has narrowed down the poll battle to a triangular contest, his rivals being those from the DMK and AIADMK.

On the decision to break ties with the AIADMK, he said "nature and other factors decided us to go this path."



"On June 4 you will see increased numbers, increased voteshare and conversion to seats," he claimed.

The BJP never made a mark in the previous Lok Sabha elections in the state. In 2014, the BJP and its ally the PMK managed to win one seat each while 37 other seats were won by AIADMK piloted by J Jayalalithaa.

In 2019, the BJP failed to retain the seat it won from Kanyakumari. The election also saw the reversal of the AIADMK's political fortunes and the party managed to win only the Theni seat under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Pannerselvam, who was expelled from the party later.

On the other hand, the DMK performed impressively, winning 24 seats on its own while its allies together secured 14 seats, thus totaling 38 out of 39 seats in the state.