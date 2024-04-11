From 'god-gifted' to press freedom: What PM Modi said in Newsweek interview

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down with the US-based Newsweek magazine on Thursday for an interview in which he talked at length about various domestic and international issues ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Modi spoke on themes ranging from India-China relations, his leadership acumen, the status of women, and democracy and minority rights in the country.

Here's a look at what PM Modi said:

On the sour relations with China and Pakistan:

Asserting the 'importance and significance' of the country's relationship with China, the Prime Minister emphasised the urgent need to resolve the prolonged situation along the borders to rectify the problems in bilateral interactions. Highlighting the vital role of stable relationships between the two countries for the world, Modi said, "I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquility in our borders".

When asked about India's ties with Pakistan, the PM replied that the country has always advocated for peace, security and prosperity in the region. Although, he shied away from commenting on the recent imprisonment of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. "I won't comment on matters internal to Pakistan," he said.

God-gifted in listening: Modi on his leadership

Discussing his leadership qualities, Modi remarked that the ability to listen is crucial for effective leadership. "Listening is an important quality for leadership. I am god-gifted with this quality, and I have also cultivated it," he said.

Additionally, he expressed pride in being fully present in the moment and remaining undistracted by phone calls, messages, or any other interruptions. "When I am doing something, I am 100 per cent involved and engrossed in that task," he added.

The PM also stated his belief that leaders must establish a feedback mechanism that extends from the grassroots to the top, saying it is important for a leader to remain connected with the grassroots and receive unfiltered feedback. "I have spent at least a night in around 80 percent of India's districts. So I have direct connections almost everywhere, which helps me get direct feedback," the Prime Minister said.

On Ram Mandir and minority fears

Saying that the name of Lord Ram is ingrained in the national consciousness and that his life has influenced the thoughts and values of civilisation, Modi mentioned that the deity's name resonates throughout the country.

"The return of Shri Ram to his birthplace marked a historic moment of unity for the nation. It was a culmination of centuries of perseverance and sacrifice. When I was asked to be part of the ceremony, I knew I would be representing the 1.4 billion people of the country, who have waited patiently for centuries to witness Ram Lalla's return," he said.

Meanwhile, dismissing the complaints of religious minorities facing discrimination in the country, the Prime Minister argued that the fear-mongering was being done by individuals who did not make an effort to engage with people beyond their own social circles. "Minorities from all religions, be it Muslim, Christians, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain or even a micro-minority like Parsis are living happily and thriving in India," he asserted.

On democracy and a free press

The former Gujarat chief minister stated that a democracy like India is capable of progressing and operating only due to the presence of a robust feedback mechanism, with the media playing a significant role. He mentioned that there are approximately 150,000 registered media publications and numerous news channels. Additionally, he criticised the allegations of declining media freedom.

"There are a few people in India and in the West who have lost [connection with] the people of India—their thought processes, feelings and aspirations. These people also tend to live in their own echo chamber of alternate realities. They conflate their own dissonance with the people with dubious claims of diminishing media freedom," he said.

On the challenge of sustaining and sharing economic growth

Turning to the status of India's economy, the Prime Minister highlighted positive points about the country's growth and noted how it will be sustained in the future. Noting that the nation currently enjoys a favourable demographic profile, characterised by a youthful population with a median age of 28 years, he said that his government will leverage this demographic dividend to propel India towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

"We are also focused on developing the full potential of our youth and also making them resilient and adaptive to future disruptions," he remarked.

One interesting point PM Modi mentioned was about India's cultural and social fabric, which is characterised by a "culture of savings". However, it is important to note that as per a recent report by financial firm Motilal Oswal, the country's net financial savings have plummeted to approximately 5 per cent of GDP till Q3FY24. Meanwhile, the annual borrowings of households surged to 5.8 per cent of GDP in 2022-23, marking the second-highest figure in the post-independence era.

Regarding economic growth, the PM commented that the primary objective of his government remained the empowerment and social mobility of the underprivileged.

"You will be happy to know that the biggest beneficiaries of India's rapid growth in the last 10 years have been India's poor. India has run the world's largest poverty-eradication drive in the last 10 years and has pulled 250 million people out of poverty. Only four nations in the world have a population more than that," he added, referring to the recent SBI report on India's poverty.

On abrogation of Article 370 in J&K

Replying to the criticism on abrogation of the special status of Jammu & Kashmir in August 2019, the Prime Minister appealed to visit J&K to witness firsthand the sweeping positive changes happening on the ground. According to him, people in Jammu and Kashmir are experiencing a newfound hope in their lives.

"People are reaping the peace dividend: Over 21 million tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in 2023. There has been a significant decline in terror incidents. Organised bandh/hartals [protests], stone pelting, which once disrupted normal life, are now a thing of the past," he said.