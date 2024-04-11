LS elections 2024: EC issues notice to VPP for MCC 'violation' in Meghalaya

The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to the Voice of the People's Party in Meghalaya over an alleged violation of the model code of conduct by its supporters who were accused of disrupting Lok Sabha poll campaigns of the ruling NPP by raising slogans during public meetings in several locations.

The Returning Officer of Shillong parliamentary constituency SC Sadhu also issued another notice to VPP chief Ardent Basaiawmoit after the election agent of NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh alleged that the opposition party was "spreading fake news" using social media.

Basaiawmoit was asked to reply by April 12 as to why action should not be taken against his party under the relevant provisions of the model code of conduct.

In a complaint to the returning officer, the NPP accused VPP supporters of disrupting election meetings of the party in Ri-Bhoi district on Monday.

The VPP supporters allegedly raised slogans while former MLA and NPP state working president Hamletson Dohling was addressing a gathering there.

A scuffle between supporters of the two parties and the NPP's public meeting was stopped before its candidate's speech, an official said.

Meanwhile, the residence of NPP leader Magdalene S Mawlong at Umsning in Ri-Bhoi district was pelted with stones on Wednesday.

A team of police personnel rushed to the house of Mawlong, who is also an elected member to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, and found stones and broken glasses on the floor, an officer said.

A case has been registered at the Umiam Police Station, he added.