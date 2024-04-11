Lok Sabha elections 3rd phase: Schedule for filing nominations announced

The Election Commission said on Thursday that the filing of nominations for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will begin Friday, April 12.

A notification by the commission said the last date for filing nominations for the second phase is April 19. Nominations for 94 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) in 12 states/Union Territories (UTs) will be scrutinised on April 20. The last date for candidates to withdraw is April 22.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The commission also said that notification for the adjourned poll in Betul constituency in Madhya Pradesh will also be issued on Friday. Betul was to vote in the second phase but the election was adjourned after the death of the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate.

A gazette notification for the 94 seats will be issued on Friday.

States/ Union Territories (UT) included in Phase 3 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the order stated.

The 94 PCs are slated to vote on May 7.

Nominations in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections

The last date for filing nominations for the second phase was April 4 when 88 seats will hold elections in 17 states and four UTs. Scrutiny was held on April 6, while the deadline for withdrawal of nominations for the second phase was till April 8.

With April 26 being the polling date for the second phase, a total of 1,210 candidates will vie for victory across the 88 seats. According to the commission’s numbers for the second phase, there are 2,633 nominations. Kerala has the highest number of nominations: 500 for 20 constituencies. Following the final screening process, 194 candidates remain in contention.

Karnataka followed closely behind with 491 nominations submitted for 14 seats. Presently, 247 candidates are actively participating in the electoral race after the scrutiny by the Election Commission.

Elections for the 18th Lok Sabha begin on April 19 followed and will be held in phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.