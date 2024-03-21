Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls 2024: Here's why BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje is in trouble

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Here's why BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje is in trouble

After complaints against her divisive remarks in the Bengaluru blast case and against the Tamil-speaking people, the Election Commission directed Karnataka CEC to take immediate action

Photo: X @ShobhaBJP
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 10:42 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed the Chief Election Commissioner of Karnataka to take immediate action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje based on the complaint filed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Karandlaje landed in a soup after making remarks related to the Bengaluru cafe blast and accusing the Tamilians of planting bombs in Karnataka.

The ECI has sought a compliance report from the Karnataka CEC within 48 hours.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Why is Shobha Karandlaje in trouble?

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru this week, the BJP leader reportedly said, "people from Tamil Nadu who come to Karnataka, get trained in Tamil Nadu and plant bombs in Karnataka", and that they had placed the bomb in the cafe, in an alleged reference to the Bengaluru cafe blast. She had also referred to people who come from Delhi, saying they chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans and people from Kerala were involved in acid attacks". But, the reference to either the Bengaluru cafe blast or the hint that Tamilians planted the bomb did not sit well with the political leaders and the public alike.

Following her statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin strongly condemned Karandlaje's statements. Attacking the BJP, Stalin said that the BJP leaders should stop engaging in divisive politics and appealed to the ECI to take note of the "hate speech" and take action.

Accusing Karandlaje of threatening peace, harmony and national unity, the Tamil Nadu CM said in a social media post, "Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of the BJP,".

Complaints against the BJP leader

On March 20, the Madurai Cyber Crime police filed a case against Karandlaje on the charges of promoting enmity between different groups of people on the basis of language. The complaint against the Minister by an individual, C. Thiagarajan of Kadachanenthal, pointed out that the sweeping statement against Tamilians, portraying them as terrorists, could incite violence against Tamils in Karnataka.

Following suit, the DMK also filed a police complaint against Karandlaje. According to reports, DMK's organising secretary, R S Bharathi, had filed a complaint with the Election Commission saying that the Minister's words amounted to instilling hatred in the Kannadiga community towards members of the Tamil community and were in blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The party also said in its complaint that the statement generalised the people of Tamil Nadu as "extremists".

The statement by the Union Minister even irked the former NDA ally AIADMK. Demanding action, the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami urged the Election Commission to make sure that such hate speeches are not delivered.

"Apology"

After the huge outcry, the Union Minister for State apologised for her remarks late on Tuesday night. "My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest, linked to The Rameswaram Cafe blast," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Bengaluru cafe blast

At least ten people were injured in a blast that occurred at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru on March 1. Earlier last week, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had detained a suspect. The suspect, identified as Shabbir, was apprehended from Karnataka's Ballari district.

The police probe had indicated that an IED device with a timer was used to carry out the explosion. The Bengaluru Police had registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe.

Also Read

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress, DMK finalise seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu

Budget 2024: Time, where to watch & what to expect from Sitharaman's speech

AIADMK exits BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

NDA seals Bihar deal: BJP to contest more seats than JDU in a first

PM Modi to address Parliament, likely to set agenda for Lok Sabha polls

LIVE news: Congress to hold meeting with allies Thackeray, Pawar today

Lok Sabha polls: In Hindi heartland, farmer distress isn't holding BJP back

Centre defends dropping CJI from election commissioners selection panel

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK vows to repeal CAA if INDIA bloc is voted to power

ECI issues directions to remove unauthorised political advertisements

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS Web ReportsLok Sabha electionsglobal brands on hate speechBharatiya Janata PartyBJPPolitics

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story