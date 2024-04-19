Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Sporadic incidents of violence in W Bengal during phase 1 of voting

Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: Sporadic incidents of violence marred the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in the three parliamentary constituencies in Bengal, as TMC and the BJP workers clashed with each other in various parts of violence-prone Cooch Behar seat. Both the TMC and the BJP lodged 80 and 39 complaints, respectively, related to poll violence, voter intimidation, and assaults on poll agents in the first few hours of polling, sources from both parties said. Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked citizens to choose a strong and decisive leadership that has shown the determination to free the country from corruption, nepotism and appeasement while fulfilling its promises.

The Election Commission on Thursday said it has deployed over 1.8 million polling personnel across 187,000 polling stations where over 166.3 million (16.63 crore) voters will exercise their franchise, including 84 million men, 82.3 million women and 11,371 third gender. There are as many as 3.56 million first time voters, besides 35.1 million voters in the 20-29 year age cohort.The EC has also put into service 41 helicopters, 84 special trains and nearly 100,000 vehicles to ferry polling and security personnel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers as the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls started with polling being held in 102 constituencies. He especially called upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. "The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers," he said in a post on X

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged voters to cast their ballots carefully and asserted that a new era of economic empowerment and equal opportunities beckons them. "The fight to protect our Constitution and Democracy begins today," Kharge stated in a post on 'X'. "My dear citizens, from 21 States and UTs who are voting in the First Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, I request you to carefully cast your vote. A future where NYAY (justice) awaits you. A new era of Economic Empowerment and Equal Opportunities beckons you," Kharge added. Voting has commenced for 102 Lok Sabha seats, constituting nearly a fifth of the total 543 seats, across 18 states and three Union Territories including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry. The phase one of the Lok Sabha polls is the largest of its seven phases with voting also to be held for 82 assembly seats.In the elections held five years ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious on 40 seats, with an additional eight seats secured by its former allies.