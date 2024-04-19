Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Sporadic incidents of violence in W Bengal during phase 1 of voting
Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Sporadic incidents of violence in W Bengal during phase 1 of voting

General Elections 2024 news updates: Catch all the news updates on the announcements related to Lok Sabha polls here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Lok Sabha polls 2024 (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: Sporadic incidents of violence marred the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in the three parliamentary constituencies in Bengal, as TMC and the BJP workers clashed with each other in various parts of violence-prone Cooch Behar seat. Both the TMC and the BJP lodged 80 and 39 complaints, respectively, related to poll violence, voter intimidation, and assaults on poll agents in the first few hours of polling, sources from both parties said. Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked citizens to choose a strong and decisive leadership that has shown the determination to free the country from corruption, nepotism and appeasement while fulfilling its promises. 
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged voters to cast their ballots carefully and asserted that a new era of economic empowerment and equal opportunities beckons them. "The fight to protect our Constitution and Democracy begins today," Kharge stated in a post on 'X'. "My dear citizens, from 21 States and UTs who are voting in the First Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, I request you to carefully cast your vote. A future where NYAY (justice) awaits you. A new era of Economic Empowerment and Equal Opportunities beckons you," Kharge added.  Voting has commenced for 102 Lok Sabha seats, constituting nearly a fifth of the total 543 seats, across 18 states and three Union Territories including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry. The phase one of the Lok Sabha polls is the largest of its seven phases with voting also to be held for 82 assembly seats.
The Election Commission on Thursday said it has deployed over 1.8 million polling personnel across 187,000 polling stations where over 166.3 million (16.63 crore) voters will exercise their franchise, including 84 million men, 82.3 million women and 11,371 third gender. There are as many as 3.56 million first time voters, besides 35.1 million voters in the 20-29 year age cohort.The EC has also put into service 41 helicopters, 84 special trains and nearly 100,000 vehicles to ferry polling and security personnel.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers as the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls started with polling being held in 102 constituencies. He especially called upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. "The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers," he said in a post on X
In the elections held five years ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious on 40 seats, with an additional eight seats secured by its former allies.

2:04 PM

Lok Sabha polling phase 1: Tripura records highest turnout at 53.04%, Lakshadweep lowest

1:50 PM

Former CMs of Tripura - Biplab Kumar Deb and Manik Sarkar cast their votes in Phase 1 of General Elections

Former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP's West Tripura Parliamentary constituency candidate Biplab Kumar Deb cast his vote at Udaipur English Medium Higher Secondary School in Gomati district and expressed confidence in his victory. Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar cast his vote at Agartala and asserted confidence in CPI(M)'s victory.

1:46 PM

Lok Sabha polls: Miscreants engage in proxy voting in Imphal East

Armed miscreants reportedly entered a polling booth in Khongman, Imphal East, and engaged in proxy voting, news agency PTI reported today.

1:43 PM

General Elections 2024: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Cooch Behar Nisith Pramanik casts vote

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Cooch Behar  seat Nisith Pramanik cast his vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls. TMC has fielded Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia and Congress has fielded Piya Roy Chowdhury from Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat.

1:40 PM

Lok Sabha polling in Nagaland: Voter turnout of 13.51% till 11:00 am in Nagaland

 The lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland recorded a voter turnout of 13.51 per cent till 11 am on Friday, officials said.

1:35 PM

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Polling booths in eastern Nagaland wear deserted look amid shutdown call Kohima

Six districts of eastern Nagaland wore a deserted look today as people stayed indoors following an indefinite shutdown call by the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), an apex body of the seven tribal organisations of the area, to press for its demand for a separate state.

1:19 PM

Lok Sabha polls 2024: 28.19% turnout till 11:00 AM in Manipur

Around 28.19 per cent of the over 154,000 voters exercised their franchise for the two Lok Sabha seats in the ethnic violence-affected Manipur till 11 am on Friday, officials said.

1:11 PM

General Elections 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah files nomination from Gandhinagar constituency

Union Home Minister Amit Shah filed his nomination from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for the General Elections.

1:03 PM

Lok Sabha polls 2024: 16.63% turnout till 11:00 AM in Bihar

Around 16.63 per cent of the 7.5 million voters in four Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar have exercised their franchise till 11 am on Friday, officials said.
 

12:53 PM

Lok Sabha polls 2024: 19.4% turnout till 11:00 AM in Maharashtra

The five Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra where polling is being held in the first phase of the General Elections recorded a voter turnout of 19.4 per cent till 11:00 am, an official said. 

12:41 PM

CRPF officer injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bastar during polling

A CRPF officer was injured on Friday in an IED blast by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district during polling for Bastar LS seat, Police officials said.

12:38 PM

LS polls in W Bengal: Incidents of violence in Cooch Behar, Alipurduars and Jalpaiguri constituencies reported

There were isolated incidents of violence during the voting in three parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal in the first phase of elections today. Both the TMC and the BJP lodged 80 and 39 complaints, respectively, related to poll violence, voter intimidation, and assaults on poll agents in the first few hours of polling, news agency PTI reported. Most of the complaints were from Cooch Behar and Alipurduars constituencies. 

12:27 PM

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Women voters outnumber men in all 5 Assam LS seats where voting is underway

Women, who outnumber male voters in all the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam going to polls in the first phase, came out in large numbers to exercise their franchise today. The total number of women voters in the five constituencies is 43,64,859 compared to 42,82,887 men, while there are 123 from the third gender.
There are, however, only four women candidates in the fray, constituting 11.4 per cent of the total 35 contestants.

12:19 PM

Lok Sabha polls 2024 update: Union minister Rijiju, Arunachal CM Khandu cast votes in native villages

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju cast their votes today at their native villages as the polling for two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies is underway, officials said. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also exercised his franchise in his village in the Chowkham assembly segment.

11:59 AM

Lok Sabha polls 2024:Union minister Gadkari casts his vote in Nagpur, confident of victory by huge margin

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who is the BJP candidate from the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, today cast his vote after polling began in the first phase of the parliamentary elections. Gadkari, who is seeking his third term, arrived at the polling booth at Town Hall in the Mahal area with his wife, two sons and daughters-in-law. He expressed confidence that he would win by a huge margin.

11:57 AM

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma casts his vote in Aizawl

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma cast his vote at a polling booth in Chawlhhmun, Aizawl on Friday. Voting for the lone seat in Mizoram is underway. K Vanlalvena from the Mizo National Front (MNF), Richard Vanlalhmangaiha from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Lalbiakzama from the Indian National Congress (INC), Vanhlalmuaka from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Rita Malsawmi from the Mizoram People's Conference (MPC) are in contention for the seat.

11:27 AM

Over 7.30% polling registered in 4 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar till 9 am

Over 7.3 per cent of the 75 lakh voters in four Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar have exercised their franchise till 9 am on Friday, officials said. Over 7.5 million voters will decide the fate of 38 candidates in these four seats.

11:13 AM

Lok Sabha polls 2024 voter turnout: 9% turnout till 9:00 AM in Arunachal Pradesh

An estimated nine per cent of the total 8,92,694 voters cast their votes till 9:00 am on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh where polling for two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies is underway, officials said.

11:07 AM

Lok Sabha polls 2024 update: First-timers, newlyweds among early voters in J-K's Udhampur Lok Sabha seat

A groom decked up in sherwani and colourful headgear was among the first to cast his vote at a polling booth in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur as the first phase of the Lok Sabha election began today. Voting started at 7 am amid inclement weather conditions in the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency spread over the five districts of Udhampur, Kathua, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar.

10:54 AM

General Elections 2024 updates: 12.02 per cent turnout recorded in Bastar Lok Sabha seat till 9 am

Polling in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency started at 7 am. Till 9 am, 12.02 per cent polling has been registered, a poll official said. Polling is underway smoothly and peacefully, he added.
First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

