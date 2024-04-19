Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Sporadic incidents of violence in W Bengal during phase 1 of voting
Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: Sporadic incidents of violence marred the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in the three parliamentary constituencies in Bengal, as TMC and the BJP workers clashed with each other in various parts of violence-prone Cooch Behar seat. Both the TMC and the BJP lodged 80 and 39 complaints, respectively, related to poll violence, voter intimidation, and assaults on poll agents in the first few hours of polling, sources from both parties said.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked citizens to choose a strong and decisive leadership that has shown the determination to free the country from corruption, nepotism and appeasement while fulfilling its promises.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged voters to cast their ballots carefully and asserted that a new era of economic empowerment and equal opportunities beckons them. "The fight to protect our Constitution and Democracy begins today," Kharge stated in a post on 'X'. "My dear citizens, from 21 States and UTs who are voting in the First Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, I request you to carefully cast your vote. A future where NYAY (justice) awaits you. A new era of Economic Empowerment and Equal Opportunities beckons you," Kharge added.
Voting has commenced for 102 Lok Sabha seats, constituting nearly a fifth of the total 543 seats, across 18 states and three Union Territories including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry. The phase one of the Lok Sabha polls is the largest of its seven phases with voting also to be held for 82 assembly seats.
The Election Commission on Thursday said it has deployed over 1.8 million polling personnel across 187,000 polling stations where over 166.3 million (16.63 crore) voters will exercise their franchise, including 84 million men, 82.3 million women and 11,371 third gender. There are as many as 3.56 million first time voters, besides 35.1 million voters in the 20-29 year age cohort.The EC has also put into service 41 helicopters, 84 special trains and nearly 100,000 vehicles to ferry polling and security personnel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers as the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls started with polling being held in 102 constituencies. He especially called upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. "The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers," he said in a post on X
In the elections held five years ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious on 40 seats, with an additional eight seats secured by its former allies.
12:19 PM
Lok Sabha polls 2024 update: Union minister Rijiju, Arunachal CM Khandu cast votes in native villages
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju cast their votes today at their native villages as the polling for two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies is underway, officials said. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also exercised his franchise in his village in the Chowkham assembly segment.
11:59 AM
Lok Sabha polls 2024:Union minister Gadkari casts his vote in Nagpur, confident of victory by huge margin
Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who is the BJP candidate from the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, today cast his vote after polling began in the first phase of the parliamentary elections. Gadkari, who is seeking his third term, arrived at the polling booth at Town Hall in the Mahal area with his wife, two sons and daughters-in-law. He expressed confidence that he would win by a huge margin.
11:57 AM
Mizoram CM Lalduhoma casts his vote in Aizawl
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma cast his vote at a polling booth in Chawlhhmun, Aizawl on Friday. Voting for the lone seat in Mizoram is underway. K Vanlalvena from the Mizo National Front (MNF), Richard Vanlalhmangaiha from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Lalbiakzama from the Indian National Congress (INC), Vanhlalmuaka from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Rita Malsawmi from the Mizoram People's Conference (MPC) are in contention for the seat.
11:27 AM
Over 7.30% polling registered in 4 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar till 9 am
Over 7.3 per cent of the 75 lakh voters in four Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar have exercised their franchise till 9 am on Friday, officials said. Over 7.5 million voters will decide the fate of 38 candidates in these four seats.
11:13 AM
Lok Sabha polls 2024 voter turnout: 9% turnout till 9:00 AM in Arunachal Pradesh
An estimated nine per cent of the total 8,92,694 voters cast their votes till 9:00 am on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh where polling for two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies is underway, officials said.
11:07 AM
Lok Sabha polls 2024 update: First-timers, newlyweds among early voters in J-K's Udhampur Lok Sabha seat
A groom decked up in sherwani and colourful headgear was among the first to cast his vote at a polling booth in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur as the first phase of the Lok Sabha election began today. Voting started at 7 am amid inclement weather conditions in the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency spread over the five districts of Udhampur, Kathua, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar.
10:54 AM
General Elections 2024 updates: 12.02 per cent turnout recorded in Bastar Lok Sabha seat till 9 am
Polling in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency started at 7 am. Till 9 am, 12.02 per cent polling has been registered, a poll official said. Polling is underway smoothly and peacefully, he added.
10:44 AM
Lok Sabha polls 2024: 14.12% turnout till 9:00 am across six seats in Madhya Pradesh
Around 14.12 per cent of voters exercised their franchise across six seats in Madhya Pradesh till 9:00 am, an official said. The polling began peacefully in all the six constituencies for the first phase, the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said.
10:41 AM
General Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Mizoram records 10.27% voter turnout till 9:00 am
Around 10.27 per cent of the over 856,000 voters exercised their franchise for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram till 9 am, a poll official said. Six candidates, including a woman, are in the contention for the Lok Sabha polls.
10:30 AM
Apply balm of your vote on the wounds inflicted on soul of the country in the last 10 years: Rahul Gandhi
As voting began in the first phase of the General Elections today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged voters to strengthen democracy and open 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' in every corner of the country by defeating hatred. "Go out and strengthen democracy by applying the balm of your vote on the wounds inflicted on the soul of the country in the last 10 years," he said. Open 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' in every corner of the country by defeating hatred, the Congress leader added.
10:26 AM
INDIA bloc will win all 39 seats in TN, says Congress leader P Chidambaram
After casting his vote in Sivaganga this morning, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said he is "absolutely confident" that the INDIA bloc will win all 39 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu. The former Union minister's son, Karti Chidambaram, is the Congress' sitting MP from Sivaganga and he is pitted against the BJP's Devanathan Yadav and A Xavierd of the AIADMK.
10:09 AM
General Elections 2024 update: 5 Lok Sabha seats in Assam record voter turnout of 11.15%
A voter turnout of 11.15 per cent was recorded during the first two hours in the five Lok Sabha seats in Assam where polling is underway in the first phase today. The polling, which began at 7 am, would continue till 5 pm. Sonitpur registered a turnout of 12.69 per cent, followed by 12.27 per cent in Jorhat, 10.97 per cent in Lakhimpur, 10.34 per cent in Kaziranga, and 9.62 per cent in Dibrugarh.
10:05 AM
General Elections 2024 updates: Over 15% votes polled till 9 am in 3 Bengal LS seats
Over 15 per cent of 5.6 million voters of three Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal exercised their franchise till 9:00 am today, an a poll official said. "Till 9 am, voter turnout in Coochbehar is 15.26 per cent while that in Alipurduars and Jalpaiguri is 15.91 per cent and 14.13 per cent respectively," the official said here.
10:00 AM
Choose strong, decisive government, says Home Minister Amit Shah on Lok Sabha elections
Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked citizens to choose a strong and decisive leadership that has shown the determination to free the country from corruption, nepotism and appeasement while fulfilling its promises. Shah added this vote was not only meant to determine the fate of a Lok Sabha or a candidate but also to shape a bright future for India.
9:51 AM
General Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi urges people to vote to "strengthen democracy"
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked everyone eligible to exercise their franchise underscoring that each vote is going to "decide the future of Indian democracy and the coming generations." "Today is the first phase of voting! Remember, each of your votes is going to decide the future of Indian democracy and the coming generations. So come out and strengthen democracy by applying the power of your vote to the wounds inflicted on the soul of the nation in the last 10 years. Defeat hatred and open the 'Muhobbat ki Dukan' in every corner," the Congress leader posted on X.
9:42 AM
Lok Sabha polls: Ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath casts vote, says "have full faith in people of Chhindwara"
Chhindwara along with five other parliamentary seats - Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla and Balaghat, went to polling on today morning from 7:00 am. While going to the polling station, Kamal Nath told news agency ANI, "I have full faith in the people of Chhindwara. They are the witness of history of the last 44 years and I have full hope that they will stand by the truth.
9:39 AM
Fight to protect our Constitution and democracy begins today, says Congress Chief Kharge on LS polls
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge asked voters to cast their ballots carefully and asserted that a new era of economic empowerment and equal opportunities beckons them. "The fight to protect our Constitution and Democracy begins today," he said in a post on 'X'. "I am sure you will vote for the 'jobs revolution' through YUVA NYAY, rather than a continuation of the past 10 years of record unemployment."
9:30 AM
Google Doodle marks commencement of Lok Sabha elections with index finger voting symbol
Google has released a doodle on Friday to mark the start of Lok Sabha polls in India. Google replaced the “Google” logo on its homepage with one which shows an uplifted index finger marked with indelible ink – a symbol that represents the Indian electoral process.
9:26 AM
Lok Sabh Elections 2024: Polling underway amidst tight security in Tripura
Although nine candidates are in the fray in Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, the battle will be mainly between BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb and state Congress president Asish Kumar Saha, who is supported by the INDIA bloc. Altogether 1.4 million voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.
9:15 AM
Lok Sabha polls LIVE update: Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma, LS candidates cast votes early
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and the two Lok Sabha MPs of the state, who are also candidates, cast their votes early in the morning today."I reached the booth at 6.30 hoping to vote first. But I was pleasantly surprised that there were many people before me. It is a healthy trend. Voting is a right of every citizen," said the chief minister who drove himself to reach the polling station.
