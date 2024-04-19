Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 1: Over 40% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 1: Over 40% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

The first phase will see 102 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats go to polls, across 17 states and four Union Territories (UTs)

Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Dibrugarh district. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 3:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Voting in the first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections started on April 19. The first phase will see 102 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats go to polls across 17 states and four Union Territories (UTs).

Voter turnout in Sikkim

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The voter turnout in Sikkim was at 36.88 per cent till 1 pm. In the northeastern state of Sikkim, voting is underway for 32 Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat.

Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh
By 1 pm, Uttar Pradesh recorded a 37 per cent turnout in eight Lok Sabha seats. Eight Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls in UP on Friday out of a total of 80 constituencies in the state.

Voter turnout in Rajasthan
Over 33 per cent polling was recorded in Rajasthan till 1 pm. In Rajasthan, 12 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats went to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Voter turnout in Lakshadweep
Lakshadweep recorded the lowest turnout at 29.91 per cent, as of 1 pm.

Voter turnout in Tripura
Of all the states that went to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Tripura recorded the highest voter turnout at 53.04 per cent, as of 1 pm.

Voter turnout in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 37.53 per cent till 1 pm.

Voter turnout in Maharashtra
Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 32.36 per cent till 1 pm. In the first phase, five out of 48 seats went to polls in the state.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 polls is being in Tamil Nadu (39 seats), Rajasthan (12), Uttar Pradesh (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1). There will be five seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two in Manipur, and one each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh.

The Election Commission stated that the voting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will commence at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm on April 19.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections 2023 LIVE: Voting concludes, sealing of EVMs begins

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase-I: Here's how to download voter slip online

LS polls highlights: Control Room set up at CEO's office to monitor voting in Manipur

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

Lok Sabha Polls Phase-I: 102 constituencies in play, 8 ministers in fray

Ram temple issue now over, nobody discussing it any more: Sharad Pawar

LS polls: Congress becoming outdated, losing relevance, says Rajnath Singh

Over 800 mn get free ration in India while Pak fights hunger: CM Adityanath

Lok Sabha polls: Over 50% votes cast till 1 pm in West Bengal's 3 seats

Lok Sabha polls: Amit Shah files nomination from Gandhinagar seat

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsLok SabhaLok Sabha MPsElections in IndiaElection newsBS Web ReportsMaharashtraUttar PradeshTripuraManipur

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story