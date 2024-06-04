Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls 2024: What election results look like at 12 pm on June 4

Lok Sabha polls 2024: What election results look like at 12 pm on June 4

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP leads in 236 constituencies, Rahul Gandhi leads in both Raebareli and Wayanad

BJP,BJP logo
A supporter during the nomination rally of BJP candidate in Amritsar (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 12:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the counting of votes for the 18th Lok Sabha elections commenced on Tuesday, the early trends reveal a competitive race. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to surpass its 2019 performance, where it secured 303 seats. However, the initial trends suggest that the BJP might fall short of the 272-seat threshold required to form the government independently. As of 11 am, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in 292 seats, indicating a possible coalition government. By 12 pm, the BJP alone was leading in more than 200 seats, while the opposition Congress had slipped below the 100-seat mark.

Lok Sabha seat leads: Party-wise list


BJP: Leading in 236 seats

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Congress: Leading in 98 seats
Samajwadi Party (SP): Leading in 34 seats
Trinamool Congress (TMC): Leading in 28 seats
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK): Leading in 21 seats
Others: Leading in fewer than 20 seats each

Rajeev Chandrasekhar leads in Thiruvananthapuram


In Thiruvananthapuram, a constituency traditionally held by the Congress and Left parties, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is leading by 13,336 votes against incumbent Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The seat witnessed a significant drop in voter turnout this year, with 66.47 per cent of the electorate casting their votes.


Rahul Gandhi leads in UP's Raebareli and Kerala's Wayanad


Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading in both Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli and Kerala's Wayanad constituencies. In Wayanad, Gandhi has secured 298,456 votes, maintaining a significant lead over CPI candidate Annie Raja and the BJP candidate. In Raebareli, Gandhi is ahead by 116,100 votes against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh. Gandhi's decision to contest from Raebareli aims to reinforce the Congress's historical influence in this constituency, which has been a stronghold except for three instances.


BJP leading in seven seats in Jharkhand


In Jharkhand, the BJP is leading in seven Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress is ahead in two and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in one. Notably, Union Minister Arjun Munda is trailing Congress's Kalicharan Munda in Khunti by 9,880 votes. Meanwhile, BJP's Sita Soren leads in Dumka, and sitting MP Nishikant Dubey is ahead in Godda.

NDA leads in 30 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar


The BJP -led   National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in 30 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, while the INDIA bloc is ahead in seven. BJP candidates are leading in key constituencies such as Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, and Patna Sahib. JD(U), an NDA ally, is leading in seats like Sheohar and Sitamarhi. Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, representing Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), is leading in Gaya by 29,767 votes.


To read all the latest news on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, click here.

Also Read

Phase 3 Lok Sabha elections 2024: What was the voter turnout at 1 pm?

Phase 6 turnout reaches 63.36%; ECI releases data for all completed phases

Lok Sabha elections Phase 7: 49.68% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

Phase 4 Lok Sabha elections 2024: What was the voter turnout at 9 am?

Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 3: Over 25% voter turnout recorded till 11 am

Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Who is winning and who is trailing?

Lok Sabha results: Trends indicate a strong hand for Congress in Haryana

LS polls 2024: NDA ahead in 30 seats in Bihar, INDIA alliance in 7

Lok Sabha 2024: Will Mamata's TMC hold the fort in Bengal? Trends say yes

BJP ahead in six Lok Sabha seats, Congress in one in Delhi: EC trends

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Rahul GandhiShashi TharoorLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaBS Web ReportsElections in IndiaIndian electionsElection newsCongressIndian National CongressBharatiya Janata PartyBJPAll India Trinamool CongressDMKvoting

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story