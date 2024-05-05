Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls: After first two phases, Modi is ahead, says Amit Shah

Lok Sabha polls: After first two phases, Modi is ahead, says Amit Shah

Addressing a poll rally in Dharmavaram Assembly constituency in the state, Shah also attacked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress Party, accusing them of encouraging corruption

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dharmavaram (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 2:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on the campaign trail in Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday said after the first two phases of the general elections in the country, Narendra Modi has hit a century and was moving forward towards getting over 400 seats.

Addressing a poll rally in Dharmavaram Assembly constituency in the state, Shah also attacked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), accusing them of encouraging corruption, sand and land mafias and crime in Andhra Pradesh.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Home Minister said he was in Andhra Pradesh to lend strength to the BJP, TDP and Jana Sena alliance's fight against corruption, crime, mafia and conversion in the state.

He said they formed the alliance to bring an end to the alleged rule of goondas and criminals, rampant corruption and sand mafia in the state and to make Amravati the capital of Andhra Pradesh once again.

Shah further said the whole country has decided to make Modi the Prime Minister for the third time, asserting that none of the INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were fit to lead the country.

Also Read

Chandrababu Naidu launches 'Jai Ho BC' campaign to empower backward classes

YSRCP chief Jagan to begin election campaign from today in Andhra Pradesh

Lenovo launches Legion 9i 16-inch gaming laptop in India: Know price, specs

LS polls 2024: PM Modi to address poll rally in Telangana's Medak today

YSRCP releases list of candidates for 25 LS, 175 Assembly seats in Andhra

LS polls: PM Modi to file nomination papers from Varanasi on May 14

Congress files complaint with EC against JP Nadda over MCC violation

Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi, Nadda on two-day Odisha visit from today

Congress has lost faith of people, confidence of its leaders: CM Sai

LS polls: TMC, BJP tread cautiously in Jhargram amid identity politics

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahLok Sabha electionsElections in India

First Published: May 05 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story