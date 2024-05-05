Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi, Nadda on two-day Odisha visit from today

Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi, Nadda on two-day Odisha visit from today

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in the Odisha capital around 9.30 pm and will make a night halt at Raj Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 1:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda will arrive in Bhubaneswar on Sunday on their two-day visit to Odisha.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in the Odisha capital around 9.30 pm and will make a night halt at Raj Bhavan.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He will address election rallies at Berhampur and Nabarangpur on Monday, a BJP leader said.

PM Modi will again come to the state on May 10, when he will lead a road show in Bhubaneswar. On the following day, he would address an election rally in Bolangir, he said.

Odisha Police have tightened security arrangements for the PM's visit on Sunday.

Tight security will be ensured from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening, a police officer said.

Nadda, on the other hand, is slated to reach Bhubaneswar this afternoon. He is scheduled to release the election manifesto of the state unit of the BJP in Bhubaneswar around 3 pm.

The BJP president will also hold meetings with party leaders and workers in Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Cuttack to discuss the party's strategies for the ensuing Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

The state will go to polls from May 13 to June 1.

Also Read

'No one should be scared': PM Modi on his vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047

MP Gautam Gambhir asks BJP chief Nadda to relieve him of political duties

Nadda hails Modi's leadership for BJP's big rise, says will score hat trick

LS polls: PM Modi, Nadda to address election rallies in Odisha on May 6

Highlights: Congress releases list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha polls, YS Sharmila to contest from Kadapa

Congress has lost faith of people, confidence of its leaders: CM Sai

LS polls: TMC, BJP tread cautiously in Jhargram amid identity politics

LS polls: Vidisha's huge tourism potential remains untapped, say historians

LS polls: Rift among INDIA bloc triggers three-cornered contests in Bengal

LS polls: 35 Muslim candidates contesting in Gujarat; none fielded by Cong

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiLok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaOdisha government

First Published: May 05 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story