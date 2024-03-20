Home / Politics / President Murmu accepts Pashupati Paras' resignation as union minister

President Murmu accepts Pashupati Paras' resignation as union minister

Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Kiren Rijiju, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Yesterday, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) President Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned as union minister, a day after his party was denied any seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Bihar | Photo: X@PashupatiParas
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 12:49 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Droupadi Murmu, on Wednesday, accepted the resignation of Pashupati Kumar Paras from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

According to an official release, the President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister accepted the resignation under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Kiren Rijiju, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolio.

Yesterday, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) President Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned as union minister, a day after his party was denied any seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, the RLJP President said, "Yesterday, the NDA alliance announced the list of 40 candidates for Bihar Lok Sabha...Our party had five MPs & I worked with utmost sincerity...Injustice has been done with us & our party. Therefore, I resign from the post of Union Minister."

On Monday, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced seat-sharing in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls with the BJP set to contest 17 seats and JD-(U) 16. Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest one seat each. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats.

The Lok Sabha elections in Bihar will be held in seven phases, starting from April 19 and concluding on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1 per cent, JD(U) secured victory on 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3 per cent.

On the other hand, LJP had won 6 seats with a vote share of 8 per cent while INC had won only one seat with a vote share of 7.9 per cent.

Also Read

Pashupati Paras resigns from Union cabinet, accuses BJP of injustice

President Droupadi Murmu presents National Service Scheme awards

President Droupadi Murmu receives new voter ID card from Delhi CEO

Lok Sabha polls latest: Modi's Kerala visit, Congress CWC meet. 10 points

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

AAP-Cong alliance won't have impact, BJP to win all seats in Delhi: Bansuri

SC says can order release of Rs 3,000 cr for DJB even after lapse on Mar 31

BJP taps McCann Worldgroup, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi for election campaign

Chandrababu seeks EC's intervention to check political violence in Andhra

BJP engaged in extortion by misusing ED and CBI raids: Akhilesh Yadav

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kiren RijijuDroupadi MurmuLok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story