Lok Sabha polls: Counting of votes to begin from 8 am on June 4, says ECI

The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will start from 6 AM on Sunday, it said

Polling official, EVM, election
Polling officials sit next to the EVM and other election material at a distribution center before dispatch, on the eve of the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi, Friday, May 31, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:01 PM IST
The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections and state assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and the assembly by-polls will commence at 8 AM on June 4, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will start from 6 AM on Sunday, it said.

The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh was advanced from June 4 to June 2 as the term of the two assemblies are ending on June 2 and a new House has to be constituted by that day.
 

In a statement on Saturday, the Election Commission also shared a set of latest instructions issued by it on counting arrangements, counting procedure and storage of EVMs and paper trail machines.

According to one of the instructions, as per Rule 54A of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, the counting of postal ballot papers will be started first at the returning officer's table.

The local display of the trends and results by the chief electoral officers of states, returning officers and district election officers will also be done through digital display panels.

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

