Voters of Punjab's Kalu Wala village ferried to polling station in boats

Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab was held on Saturday

Polling official,EVM
Polling officials collect EVM and other election material at a distribution centre on the eve of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Jabalpur, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 8:20 PM IST
A BSF unit was deployed to safely and conveniently ferry the voters of Kalu Wala village in Punjab's Ferozepur district, which is surrounded by Sutlej river on three sides and India-Pakistan border on the other, to their polling station on Saturday.

"Surrounded by the river Sutlej on three sides Int. (international) border on fourth, booth at the village Kalu Wala in Ferozepur distt. (district) is very unique. A unit of BSF was deployed to safely & conveniently ferry voters of Kalu Wala village to their polling station," said a post on X by Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab.
 

The voters were brought in boats to the polling booth to cast their votes.

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsElection CommissionBSFPunjab

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

