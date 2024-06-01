'INDIA' bloc will win over 295 Lok Sabha seats, says Kharge after Oppn meet

When media person asked about the unity in the bloc, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also intervened and said, "Shubh Shubh bolo". (Photo: PTI)

Following the meeting with INDIA bloc parties, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge exuded confidence that the Opposition alliance will win more than 295 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Kharge, along with other opposition leaders posed for photographs following the meeting on Saturday.

"INDIA bloc will win at least 295 seats in the elections...it will be over that, but not less. We have analysed after discussing with all the leaders, and there is no doubt in the number...this is people's survey, based on the information given by people," Kharge said while speaking to reporters on Saturday.

The Congress president said that they want to take the "truth" to the people against BJP's narrative.

"Government survey also happens, they (BJP) have many ways to create surveys and media also highlights their chunks," Kharge said. "We have decided to participate in exit poll debates. We want to take the truth to people, against the narrative they (BJP) are trying to present."

This comes a day after the Congress party announced its non-participation from the exit poll debates terming them "speculation and slugfest for TRP."

On being asked about the unity in the alliance, Kharge said "they are united" and no one should try to divide them.

"We are united, and we will remain united. Don't try to divide us," he said.



The exit polls will come out after voting in the last phase of elections concludes on June 1.

Leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI, DMK, JMM, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) gathered at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence for discussions as the final phase of polling is underway.

The meeting was held on the polling day of the last phase of Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already said she would not attend the meeting due to the polls in the state and to review the impact of cyclone Remal. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also skipped the meeting.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases. While the first six phases are over, the last phase is scheduled for June 1. A total of 57 constituencies from eight states and UTs will be voting in the last phase. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP is aiming to return to power for a third straight term, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is trying to wrest power from the ruling party.