EC forms task force to review heatwave impact before each phase of polling

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that it has formed a task force to review the impact of the heatwave on each phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and take mitigatory action.

This comes against the backdrop of severe heatwave conditions in several parts of the country, especially the eastern region. Moreover, the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, held on 19 April, witnessed a dip in voter turnout from 69.9 per cent in 2019 to 65.5 this year.





ALSO READ: LS polls: EC holds meeting to discuss measures to mitigate heatwave risks "A task force comprising officials from ECI, Indian Meteorological Department, National Disaster Management Authority, and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare will review the impact of the heatwave and humidity, five days before each polling phase for any concerning developments and mitigatory measures, if necessary," the EC said in a statement.

The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. It was attended by the Additional Secretary at MoHFW, Head of Department at NDMA, and Director-General of Meteorology at IMD.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG of Meteorology at IMD, informed the ECI that there is no major concern of a heatwave for the upcoming phase two of the Lok Sabha elections, in 13 states and union territories.

The ECI also asked the MoHFW to issue necessary instructions to health authorities in states to prepare for and extend assistance in case of heatwave conditions affecting election operations.

The commission also said it would hold a separate review with state chief election officers (CEOs) to ensure adequate arrangements at polling stations including shamiyanas, drinking water, fans, and other assured minimum facilities.

"The Commission has been closely monitoring the weather reports and will make sure the comfort and well-being of voters along with polling personnel, security forces, candidates, and political party leaders," it said.

The IMD earlier said that above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country between April and June. The second phase of general elections will be held on 26 April and the remaining phases on 7 May, 13 May, 20 May, 25 May, and 1 June.

In March, the ECI issued a heatwave advisory to all CEOs listing several Dos and Don'ts for the elections. It included suggestions like tent arrangements, paramedical staff, and transport facilities for senior citizens.

"IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) activities shall be carried out amongst the public for precautionary measures (Do’s and Don’ts) to mitigate the heatwave impact in polling station areas," the ECI said on Monday.

Later on 11 April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review preparedness for the heatwave. He was briefed about the temperature outlook for the period from April to June 2024, including the forecasts for the upcoming hot weather season.

The health ministry has also directed all states to prepare a state action plan as part of their public health advisory.