Lok Sabha polls phase 2 LIVE: Voting begins, Vasundhara Raje, Sudha Murthy cast votes

Eighty-eight Lok Sabha seats (including parts of the outer Manipur seat), across 13 states and Union Territories, are set to vote today
The second phase of voting began today morning at 7 AM and will continue until 5 PM in the evening. The second phase will see heavyweights like Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor from the Congress, and Hema Malini and Om Birla from the BJP. Voters will cast their votes across Assam and Bihar (5 seats each), Chhattisgarh (3), Karnataka (14), Kerala (20), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (8), Rajasthan (13), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), West Bengal (3), Manipur (1), and Jammu and Kashmir (1).
First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 6:53 AM IST