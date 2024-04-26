Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls phase 2 LIVE: Voting begins, Vasundhara Raje, Sudha Murthy cast votes
LiveNew Update

Lok Sabha polls phase 2 LIVE: Voting begins, Vasundhara Raje, Sudha Murthy cast votes

Eighty-eight Lok Sabha seats (including parts of the outer Manipur seat), across 13 states and Union Territories, are set to vote today

BS Web Team New Delhi
File image of a polling booth in UP's Saharanpur (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 8:44 AM IST
The second phase of voting began today morning at 7 AM and will continue until 5 PM in the evening. The second phase will see heavyweights like Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor from the Congress, and Hema Malini and Om Birla from the BJP.  Voters will cast their votes across Assam and Bihar (5 seats each), Chhattisgarh (3), Karnataka (14), Kerala (20), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (8), Rajasthan (13), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), West Bengal (3), Manipur (1), and Jammu and Kashmir (1).

Congress released a list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections from Haryana, fielding Kumari Selja from Sirsa and Deepender Singh Hooda from Rohtak. Mahendra Pratap will contest from Faridabad and Varun Choudhary from Ambala. The Congress has fielded Jai Prakash from Hisar, Divyanshu Budhiraja from Karnal, Satpal Brahmachari from Sonipat, and Rao Dan Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, according to an ANI report.
As Bengaluru voters are ready to decide the fate of candidates in their consituencies, the city has come up with a pink booth model in the Ramnagar district of Banglore Rural constituency for female voters. These booths have been decorated with balloons, banners, and chairs which are all pink in colour, ANI reported. Polling in Karnataka for the 28 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha will be held on April 26 and May 7 in the second and third phases, respectively.

Key Events

7:01 AM

6:58 AM

6:55 AM

Second phase of LS polls: Prominent leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Om Birla in fray

8:44 AM

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Polling starts in 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala; 5.62% turnout after first hour's voting

Voting in all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls began at 7 am today amidst augmented security arrangements with the state witnessing 5.62 per cent turnout after the first hour of voting. People queued up since early morning outside over 25,000 polling booths in Kerala to avoid the hot weather.

8:36 AM

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Security augmented in Manipur for second phase of General Elections

After some incidents of violence affected the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Manipur, officials have strengthened security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents in the second phase. Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ramananda Nongmeikapam said that 87 companies of central armed police forces had been deployed in the polling stations, in addition to 4,000 state armed police personnel.

8:32 AM

Lok Sabha elections phase 2 updates: Kerala Chief Minister M Pinarayi Vijayan casts vote in Kannur

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote at polling station number 161 in Kannur on Friday morning.

8:28 AM

Lok Sabha polls phase 2: Nirmala Sitharaman, Narayana Murthy, Rahul Dravid among early voters in Bengaluru

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Infosys cofounder NR Narayana Murthy, his wife and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty, former cricketer Rahul Dravid and actor Prakash Raj were among the early voters as polling began in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka on Friday.
Many booths reported brisk voting in the first hour of polling as people sought to "beat the heat".

8:09 AM

LS polls 2024: Voting is essential to strengthen democracy, says PM Modi

Requesting citizens to exercise their right to vote, PM Modi said that voting is essential to strengthen the democracy. PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Urging everyone in constituencies voting today, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to participate in record numbers. A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your voice!"

8:06 AM

LS polls 2024: Actor Prakash Raj casts his vote in Bengaluru

Actor Prakash Raj casts his vote at a polling station in Bengaluru. Karnataka is voting on 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

7:56 AM

LS polls 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at polling booth in Bengaluru with her father

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with her father reached BES polling booth in Bengaluru to cast her vote in the Lok Sabha elections. Karnataka is voting on 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

7:51 AM

LS polls 2024: Vasundhara Raje casts her vote in Jhalawar

Former Rajasthan CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje cast her vote at a polling booth in Jhalawar. Rajasthan is voting on 13 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

7:36 AM

LS polls: Author, philanthropist Sudha Murthy casts her vote in Bengaluru

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty cast her votes in Lok Sabha elections in Bengaluru . After casting her vote, she said, "I want to tell everyone- don't sit at home, come out and vote, choose your leader. I always feel that urban people vote less as compared to those in rural areas. I request youngsters to come out and vote." Karnataka is voting on 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha, ANI reported.

7:24 AM

Lok Sabha polls 2024: 2633 nominations in fray for 88 constituencies

According to the Election Commission data, a total of 2633 nominations were filed for 88 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 States and UTs going for polls in phase 2 for the Lok Sabha Elections.

7:01 AM

6:58 AM

6:55 AM

Second phase of LS polls: Prominent leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Om Birla in fray

The second phase of voting will begin today morning at 7 AM and will continue until 5 PM in the evening. The second phase will see heavyweights like Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor from the Congress, and Hema Malini and Om Birla from the BJP.  Voters will cast their votes across Assam and Bihar (5 seats each), Chhattisgarh (3), Karnataka (14), Kerala (20), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (8), Rajasthan (13), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), West Bengal (3), Manipur (1), and Jammu and Kashmir (1).
 
Topics :Election Commission of IndiaShashi TharoorRahul GandhiOm BirlaNarendra ModiElection CommissionHema MaliniBJPIndian National CongressBharatiya Janata PartyLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaKarnataka elections

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News