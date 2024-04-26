Lok Sabha polls phase 2 LIVE: Voting begins, Vasundahra raje, Sudha Murthy cast votes
Eighty-eight Lok Sabha seats (including parts of the outer Manipur seat), across 13 states and Union Territories, are set to vote today
BS Web Team New Delhi
The second phase of voting will begin today morning at 7 AM and will continue until 5 PM in the evening. The second phase will see heavyweights like Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor from the Congress, and Hema Malini and Om Birla from the BJP. Voters will cast their votes across Assam and Bihar (5 seats each), Chhattisgarh (3), Karnataka (14), Kerala (20), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (8), Rajasthan (13), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), West Bengal (3), Manipur (1), and Jammu and Kashmir (1).
Congress released a list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections from Haryana, fielding Kumari Selja from Sirsa and Deepender Singh Hooda from Rohtak. Mahendra Pratap will contest from Faridabad and Varun Choudhary from Ambala. The Congress has fielded Jai Prakash from Hisar, Divyanshu Budhiraja from Karnal, Satpal Brahmachari from Sonipat, and Rao Dan Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, according to an ANI report.
As Bengaluru voters are ready to decide the fate of candidates in their consituencies, the city has come up with a pink booth model in the Ramnagar district of Banglore Rural constituency for female voters. These booths have been decorated with balloons, banners, and chairs which are all pink in colour, ANI reported. Polling in Karnataka for the 28 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha will be held on April 26 and May 7 in the second and third phases, respectively.
8:09 AM
LS polls 2024: Voting is essential to strengthen democracy
Requesting citizens to exercise their right to vote, PM Modi said that voting is essential to strengthen the democracy. PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Urging everyone in constituencies voting today, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to participate in record numbers. A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your voice!"
8:06 AM
LS polls 2024: Actor Prakash Raj casts his vote in Bengaluru
Actor Prakash Raj casts his vote at a polling station in Bengaluru. Karnataka is voting on 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.
7:56 AM
LS polls 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at polling booth in Bengaluru with her father
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with her father reached BES polling booth in Bengaluru to cast her vote in the Lok Sabha elections. Karnataka is voting on 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.
7:51 AM
LS polls 2024: Vasundhara Raje casts her vote in Jhalawar
Former Rajasthan CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje cast her vote at a polling booth in Jhalawar. Rajasthan is voting on 13 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.
7:36 AM
LS polls: Author, philanthropist Sudha Murthy casts her vote in Bengaluru
Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty cast her votes in Lok Sabha elections in Bengaluru . After casting her vote, she said, "I want to tell everyone- don't sit at home, come out and vote, choose your leader. I always feel that urban people vote less as compared to those in rural areas. I request youngsters to come out and vote." Karnataka is voting on 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha, ANI reported.
7:24 AM
Lok Sabha polls 2024: 2633 nominations in fray for 88 constituencies
According to the Election Commission data, a total of 2633 nominations were filed for 88 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 States and UTs going for polls in phase 2 for the Lok Sabha Elections.
7:01 AM
LS elections 2024: Film, TV personalities endorse Ashoke Pandit for Mumbai North West constituency
In a first, the entire film and Television industry of Mumbai has come together in one voice putting their entire might and support in favour of filmmaker Ashoke Pandit as their candidate for the Lok Sabha elections for the North West Constituency of Mumbai, ANI reported.
6:58 AM
LS polls 2024: Polling booths in Bengaluru decorated in pink with balloons, banners
6:55 AM
Second phase of LS polls: Prominent leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Om Birla in fray
First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 6:53 AM IST