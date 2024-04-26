Lok Sabha polls phase 2 LIVE: Voting begins, Vasundahra raje, Sudha Murthy cast votes



As Bengaluru voters are ready to decide the fate of candidates in their consituencies, the city has come up with a pink booth model in the Ramnagar district of Banglore Rural constituency for female voters. These booths have been decorated with balloons, banners, and chairs which are all pink in colour, ANI reported. Polling in Karnataka for the 28 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha will be held on April 26 and May 7 in the second and third phases, respectively.

Congress released a list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections from Haryana, fielding Kumari Selja from Sirsa and Deepender Singh Hooda from Rohtak. Mahendra Pratap will contest from Faridabad and Varun Choudhary from Ambala. The Congress has fielded Jai Prakash from Hisar, Divyanshu Budhiraja from Karnal, Satpal Brahmachari from Sonipat, and Rao Dan Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, according to an ANI report.