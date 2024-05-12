Lok Sabha polls Phase 4: 96 seats go to polls on May 13; all details here

India is gearing up for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 13. So far, voting has taken place in 285 constituencies since April 19. The voter turnout in the last phase stood at 64.4 percent, which was the lowest compared to the preceding phases (66.14 percent and 66.71 percent respectively). Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest turnout, while Assam saw the highest.

In this fourth phase, 96 seats spread across 10 states and union territories will go to polls. This includes the entire regions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, this phase marks the commencement of polling in Jharkhand and Odisha. Notably, Andhra Pradesh will also conduct Assembly elections on May 13.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 3: Key dates

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 18

Last date for candidates to submit their nominations: April 25

Last date for the withdrawal of candidature: April 29

Date of polls: May 13

Counting of votes: June 4

Which states will go to polls in phase 4 of Lok Sabha polls?

Andhra Pradesh: 25 out of 25 seats

Bihar: Five out of 40 seats

Jharkhand: Four out of 14 seats

Madhya Pradesh: Eight out of 29 seats

Maharashtra: 11 out of 48 seats

Odisha: Four out of 21 constituencies

elangana: 17 out of 17 seats

Uttar Pradesh: 13 out of 80 seats

West Bengal: Eight out of 42 seats

Jammu and Kashmir: One out of five seats

Key candidates and constituencies in Phase 4 Lok Sabha elections:

Akhilesh Yadav (Kannauj): Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, is set to contest the upcoming polls from the Kannauj constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The seat is presently occupied by Subrata Pathak of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In the 2019 elections, Pathak clinched victory by defeating Yadav's wife, Dimple.

Mahua Moitra (Krishnanagar): Mahua Moitra, a prominent leader of the Trinamool Congress from Krishnanagar, faces the challenge of re-entering Parliament after her suspension last year due to her involvement in a cash-for-query case. The controversy surrounds allegations of unethical conduct related to parliamentary queries, purportedly in exchange for financial benefits. Moitra, who secured this parliamentary seat for the first time in 2019, aims to redeem her reputation with a huge victory this time. She will face BJP candidate Amrita Roy, who hails from the Krishnanagar Royal family.

Baharampur: The Baharampur constituency in West Bengal is also poised for a significant contest. Here, the Congress and the TMC, allies in the Opposition's INDIA bloc, will compete against each other. Following a deadlock in seat-sharing negotiations, the TMC opted to nominate former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan as its candidate from this constituency. Pathan will aim to unseat the incumbent MP and senior Congress leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Begusarai: In Begusarai, Bihar, the political spotlight is on the incumbent BJP heavyweight and Union minister, Giriraj Singh, who seeks reelection. On the other side, the Opposition has united to field a joint candidate, with the CPI leading the charge and receiving support from the Congress, RJD, and other Left parties. In the previous election in 2019, Singh emerged victorious against CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union. This year, the CPI has nominated its former MLA, Awadhesh Rai, as the joint candidate.

Kadapa (Andhra): The high-profile Lok Sabha constituency is embroiled in a familial feud. On this seat, former Andhra CM YSR's daughter and state Congress president, Y S Sharmila, is pitted against her cousin, Y S Avinash Reddy, a two-time incumbent MP, running on a ticket from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The YSRCP is headed by Sharmila’s brother and current Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Sharmila joined the Congress earlier this year. She parted ways with her brother politically in July 2021 and subsequently established her own political outfit, the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP).

Asansol: Sitting BJP MP from Bardhaman-Durgapur, SS Ahluwalia, has been chosen as the party’s candidate from Asansol. Ahluwalia replaced the candidature of actor-singer Pawan Singh, who withdrew his nomination after the TMC flagged his songs as misogynistic. In this seat, the TMC has placed its bet on actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha, the incumbent MP from the constituency.

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi will hope to retain his Hyderabad constituency in the coming voting phase. Here, the BJP has fielded actor turned politician Madhavi Lata as its candidate.

Who won Lok Sabha phase four election constituencies in 2019?

Bihar

Darbhanga (gen): BJP

Ujiarpur (gen): BJP

Samastipur (SC): Lok Janshakti Party (The party split into two factions in 2021)

Begusarai (gen): BJP

Munger (gen): Janata Dal (United)

Jharkhand

Singhbhum (ST): Congress

Khunti (ST): BJP

Lohardaga (ST): BJP

Palamu (SC): BJP

Madhya Pradesh

Dewas (SC): BJP

Ujjain (SC): BJP

Mandsour (gen): BJP

Ratlam (ST): BJP

Dhar (ST): BJP

Indore (gen): BJP

Khargone (ST): BJP

Khandwa (gen): BJP

Maharashtra

Nandurbar (ST): BJP

Jalgaon (gen): BJP

Raver (gen): BJP

Jalna (gen): BJP

Aurangabad (gen): AIMIM

Maval (gen): Shiv Sena (It split in 2022)

Pune (gen): BJP

Shirur (gen): Nationalist Congress Party (The party split in 2023)

Ahmednagar (gen): BJP

Shirdi (SC): Shiv Sena

Beed (gen): BJP

Odisha

Kalahandi (gen): BJP

Nabarangpur (ST): Biju Janata Dal

Berhampur (gen): Biju Janata Dal

Koraput (ST): Congress

Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, all 25 Lok Sabha seats will be contested simultaneously with Assembly elections across 175 constituencies on the same day. In the 2019 elections, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), led by YS Jaganmohan Reddy, achieved a resounding victory, sweeping both the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. The YSRCP secured 150 out of 175 assembly seats and 22 out of 25 parliamentary constituencies. The remaining seats were won by N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Notably, the BJP, which failed to secure any seats in the southern state in the previous elections, is contesting the upcoming polls in alliance with the TDP.

Telangana

The youngest Indian state will witness contests for all 17 parliamentary seats. Currently governed by the Congress party, it unseated the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the 2023 Assembly elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BRS secured the majority of seats with 9, while the Congress won three constituencies. The BJP clinched four seats, and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured the sole seat of Hyderabad, represented by its leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

Uttar Pradesh

Shahjahanpur (SC): BJP

Kheri (gen): BJP

Dhaurahra (gen): BJP

Sitapur (gen): BJP

Hardoi (SC): BJP

Misrikh (SC): BJP

Unnao (gen): BJP

Farrukhabad (gen): BJP

Etawah (SC): BJP

Kannauj (gen): BJP

Kanpur (gen): BJP

Akbarpur (gen): BJP

Bahraich (SC): BJP

West Bengal

Baharampur (gen): Congress

Krishnanagar (gen): Trinamool Congress

Ranaghat (SC): BJP

Bardhaman Purba (SC): Trinamool Congress

Bardhaman - Durgapur (gen): BJP

Asansol (gen): Trinamool Congress

Bolpur (SC): Trinamool Congress

Birbhum (gen): Trinamool Congress

Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar (gen): Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Total voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections 2019: State-wise list