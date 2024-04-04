Lok Sabha polls: Union IT Minister declares Rs 680 taxable income for FY22

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar , filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

The Union Minister of Information Technology disclosed a taxable income of Rs 680 for the fiscal year 2021-22. Chandrasekhar will be squaring off against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Chandrasekhar’s taxable earnings saw a significant drop from Rs 10.8 crore in the financial year 2018-19 to approximately Rs 5.6 lakh in 2022-23. His income declarations over the past five years were as follows: Rs 10.8 crore in 2018-19, Rs 4.5 crore in 2019-20, Rs 17.5 lakh in 2020-21, Rs 680 in 2021-22, and Rs 5.59 lakh in 2022-23.

Chandrasekhar’s assets

In his poll affidavit, Chandrasekhar said that he had Rs 52,000 in cash. And he declared movable assets worth Rs 9.26 crore.

This included Rs 10.38 crore in bank deposits, negative assets of Rs 45.7 crore in bonds, Rs 2,500 in NSC, Rs 41.2 crore in personal loans, a scooter valued at Rs 10,000, jewellery worth Rs 3.35 lakh, and other assets totaling Rs 5 lakh.

Additionally, he declared assets worth Rs 12.47 crore for his wife.

In immovable assets, the IT minister declared assets valued at Rs 14.4 crore. However, he also acknowledged liabilities of nearly Rs 19.42 crore.

Who else is contesting from Thiruvananthapuram?

Chandrasekhar is contesting against Shashi Tharoor, Congress heavyweight and three-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram. Another veteran, CPI’s Pannian Raveendran, is also trying his luck from Kerala’s capital city.

Tharoor, expressing confidence in securing victory for the fourth time, views the competition primarily between Congress and BJP. The polling will take place on April 26, with vote counting slated for June 4.

Shashi Tharoor files his nomination

Shashi Tharoor submitted his nomination on Wednesday from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, marking his fourth consecutive bid in the Lok Sabha elections.

He was accompanied by prominent party figures like MLA M Vincent, former minister V S Sivakumar, and Thiruvananthapuram DCC president Palode Ravi. Tharoor arrived at the district collectorate in the afternoon. Supporters draped shawls around him, demonstrating solidarity as he greeted well-wishers on his way to the Collectorate complex.