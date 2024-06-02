LS election result: Exit polls corporate game and fraud claims Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday described the exit polls as a "corporate game and a fraud" and claimed there was pressure on the media companies which conduct it.

Speaking to reporters here, the Rajya Sabha member claimed the opposition INDIA bloc will win 295 to 310 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha and form government.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Raut also said they do not require the exit polls as they work on the field and know the "undercurrent".

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

Raut claimed, "There is lot of pressure on these media companies. The exit poll exercise is a corporate game and a fraud."



"Do these companies conduct exit polls for free?" he asked.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claimed the opposition INDIA alliance will win 295 to 310 seats.

"This is not an exit poll but the figures are taken through a people's poll," he said.

In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), will win more than 35 seats out of the total 48, Raut said.

"The Shiv Sena will maintain its 2019 tally of 18 seats and the Congress and NCP will also do well. (NCP(SP) Lok Sabha member) Supriya Sule will win in Baramati by more than 1.5 lakh votes and the Congress will deliver its best performance," he said.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka will bring a change in the country along with Maharashtra, Raut claimed.

"We don't require exit polls, we are working on the field. We understand the undercurrent," he said.

"The INDIA bloc will win 35 seats (out of 80) in UP and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (headed by Lalu Prasad) will get 16 seats (out of 40) in Bihar," he claimed.