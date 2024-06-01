BJP MP Ram Kripal files police complaint about attack on convoy in Patna

BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav on Saturday lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that his cavalcade was attacked by supporters of the RJD after polling got over in the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency.



“Information was received that the convoy of Ram Kripal Yadav was attacked by some unknown persons near Tineri village in Masaurhi, Patna around 7.30 pm on Saturday,” Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni said.



“In his complaint, he also claimed that gunshots were fired at his convoy. Further investigation is underway,” Soni said.



Lok Sabha polls to eight constituencies of Bihar were largely peaceful in the seventh and final phase on Saturday, with a provisional voter turnout of 50.56 per cent, officials said.