BJP MP Ram Kripal files police complaint about attack on convoy in Patna

Yadav, a second-term MP and former Union minister, is pitted against Misa Bharti, the daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Patliputra

Ram Kripal Yadav
Image: x @ramkripalmp
PTI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 11:47 PM IST
BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav on Saturday lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that his cavalcade was attacked by supporters of the RJD after polling got over in the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency.
 
Yadav, a second-term MP and former Union minister, is pitted against Misa Bharti, the daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Patliputra.

“Information was received that the convoy of Ram Kripal Yadav was attacked by some unknown persons near Tineri village in Masaurhi, Patna around 7.30 pm on Saturday,” Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni said.
 
“In his complaint, he also claimed that gunshots were fired at his convoy. Further investigation is underway,” Soni said.
 
Lok Sabha polls to eight constituencies of Bihar were largely peaceful in the seventh and final phase on Saturday, with a provisional voter turnout of 50.56 per cent, officials said. 

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

