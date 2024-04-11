Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / PM Modi right choice for chancellor of university of corruption: CM Stalin

PM Modi right choice for chancellor of university of corruption: CM Stalin

Stalin said Modi's Chennai roadshow on Tuesday was a "flop show" as the areas where the roadshow was held was the "DMK's fort"

"There won't be peace in the country if Modi becomes Prime Minister again," Stalin added
Press Trust of India Theni (Tamil Nadu)
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing his party DMK of being corrupt and said Modi would be the right person to become "chancellor of the university of corruption".

Responding to the prime minister's charge about dynastic politics and corruption in the state, Stalin, the DMK president, said, "If a university for corruption is to be established, then Modi will be the right person to become its chancellor."

"One may ask why. The answer is from electoral bonds, to PM Cares Fund and the BJP 'washing machine' of saffronising tainted leaders, the BJP is corrupt," he said, while addressing an election rally here on Wednesday.

On the prime minister's charge that the DMK was against Tamil culture, Stalin shot back saying, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi avargale, please don't study in Whatsapp university. Our Tamil culture is Yaadhum oore, yaavarum kelir (For us all towns are one, all are our kin)."

It was the prime minister who practiced divisive politics, Stalin charged, and claimed that there won't be democracy in India if Modi became Prime Minister for the third consecutive term and called upon the people to send "Vendam (No more) Modi" message across the nation.

The return of the BJP government at the Centre would only mean the installation of a dictatorial government.

"There won't be any discussions in the Parliament, no elections, and no state assemblies. There will be only one language, one faith, and one culture. He (Prime Minister) will bury social justice," Stalin claimed.

He said Modi's Chennai roadshow on Tuesday was a "flop show" as the areas where the roadshow was held was the "DMK's fort".

"At the Vellore meeting, Modi spoke in Hindi and the audience applauded. Doubts were expressed by many that people from north India were brought for the meeting," the DMK president said, while canvassing votes for his party's candidate for Theni constituency Thanga Tamilselvan and CPI (M) candidate for Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency R Sachidanandam.

The prime minister gave his guarantees in Hindi and said he would develop Tamil Nadu, Stalin said. "I wish to say Prime Minister Narendra Modi avargale, Tamil Nadu is developing and it will prosper further under the Dravadian model of governance. Any number of Modis can't stop the state's progress," he added.

He accused the prime minister of dividing the people on religious lines and said Modi's criticism of the Congress manifesto on social justice that it was nothing but Muslim League election manifesto only showed the divisive and communal politics of the BJP leader.

Modi was unable to seek votes based on his achievements during his decade of rule at the Centre, Stalin said, and called upon the party cadres and allies to make the slogan "Vendam Modi" heard throughout the country.

"There won't be peace in the country if Modi becomes Prime Minister again," Stalin added.

Topics :Narendra ModiM K StalinLok Sabha electionsModi govtTamil Nadu government

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

