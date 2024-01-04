Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls 2024: 1.4 bn people will make '400 paar' a reality, says PM Modi

LS polls 2024: 1.4 bn people will make '400 paar' a reality, says PM Modi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of prioritising its family interests over serving the nation

Modi, Narendra Modi
: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of voter participation in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, expressing confidence in surpassing 400 seats despite challenging conditions and countering Opposition claims. He reiterated that "400 paar" would become a reality with proactive voter participation.

In an interview with India Today, the Prime Minister said, "I am not in the center of polling, 1.4 billion people are there... I can clearly see that '400 paar' is becoming a reality and not just a mere slogan."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


He highlighted the proactive participation of women, first-time voters, and farmers in the electoral process, stating, "Our voters are comprised of women, first-time voters, and our farmers, as they are very proactive when it comes to voting."

As the fourth phase of polling commenced in 96 constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories, PM Modi responded to Opposition claims that the Modi government won't surpass 400 seats. PM Modi asserted that such claims fell flat in 2014 and 2019 and reiterated his belief that "400 paar" seats will become a reality this time.

Despite acknowledging the hot weather and challenging conditions, PM Modi expressed confidence that people would come out in huge numbers to vote.

PM Modi accuses Congress of prioritising family interests over nation


Turning his attention to the Congress party, PM Modi criticised its leadership, citing instances of Sonia Gandhi's election to the Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi's decision not to contest from Amethi.

He accused the Congress of prioritising its family interests over serving the nation, stating, "They are not interested in serving the people. They are only interested in their family and don't think about the country."

Responding to claims by the Opposition regarding potential changes to the Constitution if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins a third term, PM Modi dismissed them as lies, asserting, "There are lies being spread by the opposition, saying that BJP will change the Constitution."

He emphasised that the BJP has no intention of changing the Constitution and criticised the flawed logic behind such claims.

Further attacking the Opposition, PM Modi highlighted historical instances of high inflation rates during the tenure of previous Congress leaders.

He stated, "The highest inflation rate this country faced was during Indira Gandhi ji's tenure."

PM Modi accused past Congress leaders of comparing India's inflation rate to that of North Korea during their addresses from the Red Fort.


Also Read

'No one should be scared': PM Modi on his vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047

Lok Sabha election 2024: How much does it cost to hold elections in India?

Tucker Carlson interviews Vladimir Putin: 5 key things Russian Prez said

Remembering India's first general election: Challenges, triumphs, and more

Over 15 million eligible to vote in Delhi's Lok Sabha elections on May 25

Stock market will 'shoot up' on June 4 after PM Modi's victory: Amit Shah

If INDIA bloc comes to power, I will be back next day, says Kejriwal

IMD forecasts rainfall in southwest MP, may dampen voter turnout

'Will make Pakistan wear bangles': PM Modi takes jibe at Farooq Abdullah

Delhi HC dismisses plea on direction to ECI to take action against PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaBharatiya Janata PartyBJPCongressElections in IndiaIndian electionsElection campaignvotingBS Web Reports

First Published: May 13 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story